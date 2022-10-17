SAN LUCAS — Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez and the community of San Lucas will have a ribbon cutting and resource fair on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to celebrate the completion of a Public Works improvement project that created sidewalks and paved streets in the South Monterey County town. The event will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at San Lucas Union School, 53675 San Benito St.

