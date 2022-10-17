ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Dozens of car windows smashed in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Dozens of cars were recently found with smashed windows in Arlington, Virginia. One of them belonged to Julia Armstrong. She tells WUSA9 she woke up Friday around 5 a.m. and walked to her car to find "what looked to be a bullet hole." She says she didn't find a bullet but when she opened the door everything shattered.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

19-year-old arrested after July SE DC murder of juvenile

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old from Oxon Hill has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of a D.C. 17-year-old. Dennis Simms was shot dead around 2:30 p.m. on July 1, 2022, in the 800 block of Yuma Street. He was from Southeast, D.C. The teen stayed...
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

2 killed, 3 in critical condition following Spotsylvania Co. crash

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Three people are in critical condition after a driver crashed a car while trying to speed from police in Spotsylvania County early Monday morning. According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, a person called 911 just before 2:30 a.m. saying they had been the victim of an armed robbery and claimed that the robbers were driving on Lafayette Boulevard.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man hospitalized in Laurel shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a shooting early Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13000 block of Arden Way in Laurel around 3 a.m. When officers got to the scene they found a man shot. The man was taken to the hospital. Police described his condition as stable, but did not discuss the severity of his injuries.
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Trial underway for DC officers indicted in 2020 fatal moped crash

WASHINGTON — Opening arguments are expected to continue Wednesday in the trial of two D.C. officers for their involvement in the death of a man two years ago. Karon Hylton-Brown died on Oct. 25, 2020, from injuries sustained after being hit by an SUV while Metropolitan Police Department officers were pursuing him.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man charged for indecent exposure in Manassas Mall

MANASSAS, Va. — A man in Prince William County was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in Manassas Mall. Officials said the man was in the "kids' area" of the mall at the time of the incident. Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the mall...
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

DC Police search for suspect in Columbia Heights double shooting

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a person connected to a double shooting in Northwest, D.C. Responding officers were sent to 3000 block of 14th Street for a report of a shooting minutes before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and moments later police found another man who had been shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigating physical abuse after 2-year-old hospitalized

WASHINGTON — A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital after police in D.C. said he was found unconscious in Southeast Tuesday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said investigators have classified the incident as a physical abuse allegation. Officers responded to the 2700 block of Bruce Place Southeast for a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
WASHINGTON, DC
