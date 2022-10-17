Read full article on original website
Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate...
Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia
Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon. The roads impacted include:. North Beauregard Street:...
Fairfax County police investigate shooting near shopping center that left 1 injured
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — One person was shot near a shopping center located in Fairfax County Monday afternoon. Fairfax County Police responded to a shooting on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike just before 5:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot to the...
Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
Police investigate Montgomery Co. hit-and-run, 19-year-old sent to hospital
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 19-year-old is now facing life-threatening injuries after he was the victim of a hit-and-run in Montgomery County Sunday, according to police. The young man was riding his bike near Georgia Avenue around 11 p.m., when he was struck by what detectives believe to be a dark red or maroon 2003-2007 Honda Accord.
Dozens of car windows smashed in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Dozens of cars were recently found with smashed windows in Arlington, Virginia. One of them belonged to Julia Armstrong. She tells WUSA9 she woke up Friday around 5 a.m. and walked to her car to find "what looked to be a bullet hole." She says she didn't find a bullet but when she opened the door everything shattered.
Montgomery County police investigating 2 fatal car crashes on the same road hours apart
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two drivers were killed in sperate two-car crashes that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved in both incidents were injured. The first incident happened in the area of E. Randolph and Lurie Drive around 7:17 a.m. Officers of the...
19-year-old arrested after July SE DC murder of juvenile
WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old from Oxon Hill has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of a D.C. 17-year-old. Dennis Simms was shot dead around 2:30 p.m. on July 1, 2022, in the 800 block of Yuma Street. He was from Southeast, D.C. The teen stayed...
2 killed, 3 in critical condition following Spotsylvania Co. crash
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Three people are in critical condition after a driver crashed a car while trying to speed from police in Spotsylvania County early Monday morning. According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, a person called 911 just before 2:30 a.m. saying they had been the victim of an armed robbery and claimed that the robbers were driving on Lafayette Boulevard.
Man hospitalized in Laurel shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a shooting early Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13000 block of Arden Way in Laurel around 3 a.m. When officers got to the scene they found a man shot. The man was taken to the hospital. Police described his condition as stable, but did not discuss the severity of his injuries.
17-year-old arrested, charged for numerous reckless driving incidents on stolen dirt bike in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old has been arrested after multiple reckless driving incidents on a dirt bike, including circling around a school crossing guard, in Charles County, Maryland. The investigation began in late September, when the Charles County Sheriff's Office began receiving complaints about someone on a green...
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
Trial underway for DC officers indicted in 2020 fatal moped crash
WASHINGTON — Opening arguments are expected to continue Wednesday in the trial of two D.C. officers for their involvement in the death of a man two years ago. Karon Hylton-Brown died on Oct. 25, 2020, from injuries sustained after being hit by an SUV while Metropolitan Police Department officers were pursuing him.
Man dies weeks after quadruple shooting near Northwest DC apartment
WASHINGTON — Weeks after a shooting near a Northwest D.C. apartment left four men injured, one of the victims has died. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, 21-year-old Christian Mitchell was one of four men shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest near Tyler House Apartments on Oct. 6.
Man charged for indecent exposure in Manassas Mall
MANASSAS, Va. — A man in Prince William County was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in Manassas Mall. Officials said the man was in the "kids' area" of the mall at the time of the incident. Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the mall...
DC Police search for suspect in Columbia Heights double shooting
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a person connected to a double shooting in Northwest, D.C. Responding officers were sent to 3000 block of 14th Street for a report of a shooting minutes before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and moments later police found another man who had been shot.
'They're holding homes hostage' | Maryland home dispute spotlights new scammer practice, attorney says
CLINTON, Md. — Are they scammers or the victims of a scam?. Last week, a couple with a contract to buy a Clinton, Maryland home noticed someone else moving in and called police. The people inside claimed they had a lease and refused to leave. The couple with the contract to buy it said police told them they would have to settle it in court.
Police investigating physical abuse after 2-year-old hospitalized
WASHINGTON — A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital after police in D.C. said he was found unconscious in Southeast Tuesday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said investigators have classified the incident as a physical abuse allegation. Officers responded to the 2700 block of Bruce Place Southeast for a...
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
