NEW YORK – The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge approached his record-breaking home run, fans daydreamed about what they would do if they were the lucky one to catch No. 62. A man named Cory Youmans was that lucky guy, and he elected to hold onto the ball. He told reporters at the time of the catch that he wasn’t sure whether he would sell it or not.
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo pulled an Aaron Judge this year:. No in-season contract talks. Now that the Yankees have been swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, Rizzo has to decide soon whether he wants to pull another Judge and bet on himself. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
The Yankees are on the clock. New York’s offseason began Sunday night following their 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium. The No. 1 item on general manager Brian Cashman’s to-do list is re-sign outfielder Aaron Judge, who’s...
NEW YORK — Sitting at his locker staring at the ground, Jose Trevino was still in his pinstripes pants and jersey more than 30 minutes after the Yankees’ season was killed off late Sunday night. The All-Star catcher was in tears. Doing his post-game interview in a media...
The Astros bench coach is on his way to the World Series after Houston beat the New York Yankees, 6-5, in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday at Yankee Stadium. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following the Fall Classic, Espada could be heading to...
For the fourth time since 2017, the Astros are going to the World Series. Houston, led by Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the New York Yankees, 6-5, in Game 4 of the ALCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22).
Jeremy Hefner is set to run it back with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Hefner, according to sources, is finalizing a new contract with the Mets that will keep him as pitching coach for next season and potentially beyond. Hefner, 36, has spent the last three seasons in the role.”
For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
NEW YORK — Whatever big moves the Yankees end up doing or not doing this offseason, most probably will be contingent on what decision Aaron Judge makes when he finds out what his true value is on the free agent market. The Yankees, who were swept out of the...
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host unloaded on the New York Yankees after they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following Sunday’s 6-5...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
Love me some Manny being Manny. It’s been a while since we’ve had an opportunity to talk about aloof former Boston Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez. But MLB insider Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital says he talked to Ramirez, who is interested in resuming his baseball career. “After...
That’s what everyone wants to know about New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone, following the team’s four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. SNY’s Andy Martino has a beat on the future of the Yankees’ front office....
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was taken to the hospital Sunday after being poked in the eye late in the first half of his team’s 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger, who has emerged as one of the better rookie tight ends in the...
Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger will undergo surgery Thursday to repair the fractured eye socket he sustained after being jabbed in the left eye by a Jaguars linebacker during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. A source indicated that Bellinger is hopeful that he will be able to return this season and possibly as early as the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys in Dallas.
The New York Yankees have a big one to make when it comes to free-agent left fielder Andrew Benintendi. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Because if the Yankees don’t want him, someone else will, including the Chicago White Sox, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Free agency...
It’s decision time for the New York Yankees. Yes, much of the focus will be on the futures of general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and slugger Aaron Judge. But there are many smaller yet significant issues facing the club, including what to do with pitching coach Matt Blake.
