Cleveland, NY

Ex-Yankees coach is finalist for Marlins manager job

The Astros bench coach is on his way to the World Series after Houston beat the New York Yankees, 6-5, in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday at Yankee Stadium. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following the Fall Classic, Espada could be heading to...
Astros World Series tickets: Look how expensive Astros vs. Phillies World Series 2022 ticket prices are

For the fourth time since 2017, the Astros are going to the World Series. Houston, led by Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the New York Yankees, 6-5, in Game 4 of the ALCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22).
Mets make decision on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, report says

Jeremy Hefner is set to run it back with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Hefner, according to sources, is finalizing a new contract with the Mets that will keep him as pitching coach for next season and potentially beyond. Hefner, 36, has spent the last three seasons in the role.”
Phillies World Series tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park

For the first time since 2009, the Phillies are going to the World Series. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. They’ll face the Houston Astros in the World Series, which begins on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 (10/28/22) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series

It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
Giants schedule surgery for Daniel Bellinger, add tight end to practice squad

Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger will undergo surgery Thursday to repair the fractured eye socket he sustained after being jabbed in the left eye by a Jaguars linebacker during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. A source indicated that Bellinger is hopeful that he will be able to return this season and possibly as early as the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys in Dallas.
Yankees face big coaching staff decision

It’s decision time for the New York Yankees. Yes, much of the focus will be on the futures of general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and slugger Aaron Judge. But there are many smaller yet significant issues facing the club, including what to do with pitching coach Matt Blake.
