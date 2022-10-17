ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things Adam Svensson brings to every PGA Tour tournament

By Averee Dovsek
 3 days ago
PGA Tour professional Adam Svensson has been playing golf all over the globe this season with multiple top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. His busy Tour schedule keeps him from home most weeks.

It’s tough being on the road for the majority of the year, but there are a few things that keep him in the game. Keep reading to see what Svensson brings to every tournament in order to perform his best.

Fresh glove for each round

Svensson starts every round with a new glove. No, not every tournament with a new Callaway glove, but a fresh one every single day of play.

Rain gear

You never know when the forecast could change, so it’s always good to be prepared. Svensson brings Puma rain gear to every tournament.

Good luck quarter

A silver proof of a quarter. (USA Today Network Syndication)

Many tour players can be superstitious and Svensson brings a good luck quarter to every tournament.

Putting weight wrench

Sometimes you need to change the weighting of your putter based on your stroke the day of play. Svennson keeps a putting weight wrench handy to adjust his putter.

Hydration powder

It is very important to stay hydrated while in the sun and on the course all day. Hydration powders such as Liquid I.V. are a common practice among many tour players.

