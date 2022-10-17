ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee ranked 11th in preseason AP men’s basketball poll

By Gregory Raucoules
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Associated Press released its Preseason Men’s College Basketball Top 25 poll on Monday with the Tennessee Volunteers landing on the list for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

THE LATEST : University of Tennessee Men’s Basketball news

The Vols came in at No. 11 in the 2022-23 preseason poll, their highest preseason rank since they came in at No. 6 ahead of the 2018-19 season. It’s the 17th time in program history that the Vols have made the preseason top 25 and the fourth time in the past five seasons.

Senior led Vols expecting success on the court

Their regular season will tip off exactly three weeks after the poll’s release when they host Tennessee Tech on Nov. 7. Before then, the Vols will travel to Frisco, Texas to take on preseason No. 2 Gonzaga in an exhibition on Oct. 28.

Tennessee to retire Chris Lofton’s jersey this season

Tennessee captured its first SEC Tournament title since 1979 last year and posted a perfect 16-0 record in home games. The Vols spent the entire 2021-22 season ranked in the AP poll, rising all the way to No. 5 in the final regular season poll .

Indiana State transfer commits to Tennessee

Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James returned to the program for their senior seasons after going through the NBA Draft evaluation process in the offseason. Tennessee will return seven players from last season’s SEC Tournament-winning squad, including center Uros Plavsic and SEC All-Defensive Team selection Zakai Zeigler.

The Tennessee women’s basketball team is ranked fifth in the preseason AP poll.

