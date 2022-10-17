ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Clemson Avenue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for woman accused of defrauding Clemson bank

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they say defrauded a bank of thousands of dollars. Police released surveillance pictures of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson police.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Pickens County

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Woman feels gun against her, finds carjacker in back seat

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman got into her car after work and was startled to find a carjacker in the back seat. According to deputies, Bernard Simmons got into the car and fell asleep in the back seat. When the victim got in and started the engine, it woke him up.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pickens Co.

Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Murder suspect arrested during Laurens Co. warrant round-up

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up. Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served. The arrested […]
FOX Carolina

Truck driver dies in hospital following crash in Cherokee Co.

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a truck driver has died following a crash on I-85 Tuesday afternoon. The coroner said Joseph Ryan Taylor, 43, of Lake Wylie, was driving on the interstate when his tractor-trailer rig ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and overturned.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood County double murder suspect denied bond

GREENWOOD S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood County magistrate judge denied bond for a man charged with killing two women in the summer of 2021 during a hearing on Wednesday. Cassius Broadwater was arrested in June after police say an argument between Broadwater and two women led to shots being fired. The victims were identified by the coroner as Ariel Mikeyuna Beeks and Kyndall Ayanna Curry.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg

Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dies days after being hit by vehicle in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after they were hit by a car. The coroner said the incident happened on Monday, October 17 near East Main Street. The victim 26-year-old David Veaseth Spey was pronounced dead at around 3:33...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Upstate student arrested after gun, marijuana found in car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg County said a student was arrested after an incident on a school campus Monday morning. District officials said a female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) smelling of marijuana. Her car was searched by DMTC’s director and assistant director, who...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Rutherford County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old girl

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old named Gracie Elaine Mull. Deputies said Mull was last seen on Asheland Drive in Ellenboro between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Mull is described as five foot four and weighs...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

