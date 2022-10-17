Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Clemson Avenue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot...
WYFF4.com
Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
Suspect shot and killed in standoff with deputies
One man is dead following a standoff with Pickens County Deputies. Just before 6PM Wednesday, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a fight on Latham Street just west of the Greenville/Pickens Speedway.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man shot, killed; several deputies, officers put on leave, officials say
The coroner on Thursday released the name of a man killed in a shooting that put several Upstate deputies and officers on administrative leave. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelly said Thomas Christopher Wheeler, 26, of Easley, died in the Wednesday night shooting. SLED says the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for woman accused of defrauding Clemson bank
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they say defrauded a bank of thousands of dollars. Police released surveillance pictures of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson police.
FOX Carolina
Scene of officer-involved shooting in Pickens County
Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. BMW announces major investment in Upstate. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The BMW Group announced...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Woman feels gun against her, finds carjacker in back seat
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman got into her car after work and was startled to find a carjacker in the back seat. According to deputies, Bernard Simmons got into the car and fell asleep in the back seat. When the victim got in and started the engine, it woke him up.
FOX Carolina
Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pickens Co.
Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. BMW announces major investment in Upstate. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The BMW Group announced a new $1.7 billion investment to build a new...
Man shot, killed by deputies after carjacking, standoff in Pickens Co.
A man was shot and killed by Pickens County deputies Wednesday evening.
Murder suspect arrested during Laurens Co. warrant round-up
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up. Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served. The arrested […]
FOX Carolina
Truck driver dies in hospital following crash in Cherokee Co.
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a truck driver has died following a crash on I-85 Tuesday afternoon. The coroner said Joseph Ryan Taylor, 43, of Lake Wylie, was driving on the interstate when his tractor-trailer rig ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and overturned.
FOX Carolina
Greenwood County double murder suspect denied bond
GREENWOOD S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood County magistrate judge denied bond for a man charged with killing two women in the summer of 2021 during a hearing on Wednesday. Cassius Broadwater was arrested in June after police say an argument between Broadwater and two women led to shots being fired. The victims were identified by the coroner as Ariel Mikeyuna Beeks and Kyndall Ayanna Curry.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested on drug charges after police find more than 400 pounds of drugs, 13 firearms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man after finding more than a dozen firearms and 400 pounds of drugs. According to police, 23-year-old Matthew Lynn Goldsmith, Jr. was arrested near the 90 block of Edgewood Road at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in North Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
FOX Carolina
Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg
Justin Dougherty sits down with Spartanburg County councilman to learn what the BMW investment means for South Carolina. Justin Dougherty sits down with local attorney Grant Varner to discuss the affects of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial moving forward.
FOX Carolina
Man dies days after being hit by vehicle in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after they were hit by a car. The coroner said the incident happened on Monday, October 17 near East Main Street. The victim 26-year-old David Veaseth Spey was pronounced dead at around 3:33...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man sent to prison for firing into apartment, killing young girl, AG says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Upstate man who shot into an apartment, killing an 8-year-old girl, is headed to prison, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Donald Martin, III, 20, was 15 years old when he fired multiple gunshots into an apartment on Buford Street in Gaffney on Aug. 20, 2017, according to Wilson.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Upstate student arrested after gun, marijuana found in car
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg County said a student was arrested after an incident on a school campus Monday morning. District officials said a female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) smelling of marijuana. Her car was searched by DMTC’s director and assistant director, who...
WYFF4.com
Deputies find farm animal running loose in Anderson County, tell owner to 'get your goat'
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — You might say Upstate deputies had "bleating" hearts when they posted about a lost goat Thursday morning. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the goat, saying deputies found it Wednesday running loose in the area of Martin Ford Road in Belton. "The...
FOX Carolina
Rutherford County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old girl
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old named Gracie Elaine Mull. Deputies said Mull was last seen on Asheland Drive in Ellenboro between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Mull is described as five foot four and weighs...
