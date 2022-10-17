Read full article on original website
ESPN’s Barnwell suggests 49ers trade Trey Lance, re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo to gain draft capital
No one outside the San Francisco 49ers knows what the team has in quarterback Trey Lance just yet. Lance only has four NFL starts under his belt and played only five quarters this year before suffering a season-ending injury. We won't get an extended look at Lance until his third...
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 44-23 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 44-23 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is what they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries. [S Talanoa Hufanga]...
Kyle Shanahan says defense was ‘disappointing,’ assesses Jimmy Garoppolo after Chiefs pummel 49ers
In the fourth quarter of Sunday's action at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers got within five points of the Kansas City Chiefs. Then Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense did Chiefs things, pulling away and routing the stunned home team by a score of 44-23. For the second week in a row, it was an uncharacteristic performance by the 49ers defense. The unit entered the game ranked No. 1 in total yards allowed. However, that will probably change this week after giving up 529 total yards to the Chiefs. The 44 points surrendered were the most by the 49ers in a home game since October 11, 2009.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 7 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game. [WR] Deebo...
Can the 49ers rebound like last year? Jimmy Garoppolo weighs in
The San Francisco 49ers started last season with a 3-5 record, including losing four consecutive games after winning their first two. Everyone outside of the building believed it was time to panic. Head coach Kyle Shanahan even considered replacing his starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, with rookie Trey Lance ahead of schedule.
Richard Sherman’s faith in Jimmy Garoppolo is ‘wavering’ after Chiefs pummel 49ers
Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, now an Amazon Thursday Night Football analyst, has continuously supported the team and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After all, the Niners were Sherman's pick to win Super Bowl 57. After San Francisco's 44-23 beatdown at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, the team...
Kyle Juszczyk believes he broke his finger; 49ers injury updates on Azeez Al-Shaair, Jason Verrett
In case you missed it in the in-game injury article, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk provided an update on the injury he sustained in Sunday's game. He exited the game in the third quarter with a dislocated finger in his right hand and was seen on the sideline with medical staff trying to put it back into place. After the game, Juszczyk told reporters he believed he also broke the finger on his hand.
49ers release RB Tevin Coleman ahead of Rams game
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released running back Tevin Coleman ahead of this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams, which Field Yates of ESPN first reported. The move was not entirely unexpected. Last week, San Francisco traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was active...
49ers’ Aaron Banks says he has “a lot of room to improve,” believes NFC West is wide open
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers lost 44-23 to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs. There isn't a lot to celebrate from the embracing outing. However, for guard Aaron Banks, it was a fantastic outing. The second-year offensive lineman earned a career-high 91.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. He didn't give up a single pressure and earned a run-blocking grade of 92.0. Banks didn't give up a pressure in the previous game against the Atlanta Falcons, either.
49ers-Chiefs: Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga active; Niners announce 6 inactives
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers traded All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco in exchange for several draft picks. He practiced with the team on Friday and has been learning his new playbook. McCaffrey is active against the Chiefs and is expected to play.
Rams’ Sean McVay recalls reaction to 49ers trading for Christian McCaffrey: “Oh s--t”
Last week, the San Francisco 49ers made headlines by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade that required them to move a 2023 second-rounder, third-rounder, and fourth-rounder, as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder to the Carolina Panthers. Reports surfaced that the three final contenders for McCaffrey's services...
49ers-Chiefs Injury Updates: Dre Greenlaw questionable with calf injury
LB Dre Greenlaw (calf, questionable) Dre Greenlaw exited the game in the third quarter. He was seen on the sideline with his right leg in a hefty wrap, trying to work through the injury. The 49ers announced that Greenlaw is "questionable" to return due to a calf injury. S Talanoa...
Brandon Aiyuk: 49ers have too much talent to score 23 points
The offense failed to come through on a day when the San Francisco 49ers defense needed some help. It couldn't keep up with the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, who scored 44 points compared to the Niners' 23. That won't cut it for a team that believes it is loaded with talent.
49ers vs. Chiefs offensive grades: Execution issues continue to plague offense
The San Francisco 49ers dropped below .500 once again, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in a 44-23 blowout where they were outmatched on all three facets of the game: offense, defense, and special teams. Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense continued to display execution woes that piled up, limiting the...
Glazer: 49ers to give Christian McCaffrey at least 20 snaps vs. Chiefs
Last night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that new San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon. The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers on Thursday night, and the running back arrived in Santa Clara just in time to participate in the later part of Friday's practice.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers’ Loss to Chiefs was Embarrassing
(Episode 182) - Al Sacco and Brian Renick dive into Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, what to make of the 49ers' offensive showing, the defensive effort fizzled, where to place the blame, and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can...
Where the 49ers stand in Week 8 power rankings after second straight loss
The San Francisco 49ers must turn things around this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. Falling to 3-5 ahead of the bye week would be a disaster. The Niners lost their second consecutive game, with the latest defeat coming at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. It wasn't just a frustrating loss. It was an embarrassing one. Once seen as a unit that could carry the team through any offensive struggles, the defense surrendered 44 points to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The 49ers offense struggled, scoring only 23 total points after jumping out to a 10-0 lead.
Chiefs DE Frank Clark on 49ers: ‘We’re still stepping on them two years later’
Things haven't gone well for the 49ers in their recent meetings against the Kansas City Chiefs, and on Sunday Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark talked a little postgame smack to remind them of that. The Chiefs beat the 49ers 44-23 at Levi's Stadium Sunday, which was the first time the...
Recap: 49ers defense torched by Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes in 44-23 loss
Just two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers defense was regarded as the best unit in the NFL after a strong start to the 2022 season. But that certainly isn't the case anymore after getting humiliated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The 49ers looked...
Who were PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Chiefs? Plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers dropped their record to 3-4 after a 44-23 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers...
