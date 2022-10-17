ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Alabama: Inmate killed after ‘assault’ at Limestone Correctional Facility

By Maggie Matteson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xu3B3_0icd2nDQ00

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed following an inmate-on-inmate assault on Saturday.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kenyon Arrington, 34, was assaulted by a fellow inmate.

Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business

He was taken to a health care unit, where he became unresponsive. Life-saving measures were taken, but Arrington died from his injuries.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West told News 19 that, while a cause of death has not officially been released, Arrington was found with a puncture wound to his back.

Arrington was serving a 20-year sentence for rape out of Crenshaw County.

ADOC is continuing to investigate the assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 26

Abby Olson Dunaway
3d ago

alabama needs change. .it all about money, prison is way over crowded do to way crazy long sentences, putting innocent men in prison with no evidence, taking a person who lies on stand for evidence....what happened to real proof......it is happening way to much , putting some in for minor crimes, and drug charges, where is rehabilitation? cause what your doing isn't working it only putting more money in government pockets....I know some need prision but they don't need these long sentences....they need rehabilitation and chance. mental patience need mental help not prision, we need parole and give them a reason to thrive, instead we throw them away with long sentences, there are good men and women locked away ....there are children that need these parents , we are not making a difference we are destroying our future

Reply(7)
27
JR Smith
3d ago

I was there in 2010 and it was off the chain I hope ADOC gets a thorough investigation on it's staff because it's hell on earth inside and it should not be like that

Reply(6)
17
Patricia Boyd
3d ago

some people hearts are so cold. Always remember that we have a BIRTH date and a death DATE!

Reply(5)
7
Related
WAFF

New details in killing of HCS employee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New details came out in court on Wednesday during the preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing a Huntsville City Schools employee. 22-year-old Cameron Doughty is accused of shooting and killing Larry Rice back in July. This all started when investigators say Doughty tried to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
ATHENS, AL
alreporter.com

ADOC confirms death at Limestone Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Monday the death of an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility during the previous week. Kenyon Arrington, a 34-year-old incarcerated man at the Limestone County facility, was the victim of an assault by another incarcerated person on Saturday, the ADOC...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Huntsville woman held on $1.5 million bond on drug trafficking charges

A Huntsville woman is in the Madison County jail on drug trafficking charges. According to Huntsville police, the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) arrested Brittney Simpson, 34. Investigators said they recovered a kilogram of cocaine and a kilogram of fentanyl while executing a search warrant. She is being held...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama child torture suspect caught in California

A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 18

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . harassing communication; Publix; Cullman Shopping Center. criminal mischief-3rd degree; Main St. S.W; damage to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500; $200. identity theft. theft of property-4th degree; Cobb Ave. S.W; wifi...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Murder trials set to begin Monday in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two murder trials are scheduled to begin Monday in Lauderdale County. One trial is for Jesse Parker who is accused of murdering Christopher Cobb in 2018. The other trial set to begin is for Robert Hastings who is accused of killing his brother-in-law in 2017. Jesse...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Limestone County Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Coroner was on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Athens Tuesday afternoon. According to Mike West, the Limestone County Coroner, at one person died in a motorcycle crash on Jones Rd. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that the crash...
ATHENS, AL
WPMI

Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy