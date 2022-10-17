ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRIC - ABC 8News

Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DC Police find man dead from gunshots outside Nationals Park

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of Washington Nationals Park Sunday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred before 1 p.m. on Van Street and N Street, outside local restaurants and bars. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a car. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead on the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway

WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

FBI investigating barricade situation inside of home at Fort Belvoir

VIRGINIA - The FBI is investigating an ongoing barricade situation inside a home in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The FBI said in a statement that their Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad is working with other law enforcement agencies at the scene, where WUSA9 witnessed military police and a military SWAT vehicle in the area.
FORT BELVOIR, VA
fox5dc.com

Security guard who spotted accused armed rapist at Safeway speaks out

WASHINGTON - Authorities have revealed new details pertaining to the arrest of the man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel earlier this month. FOX 5 has learned the suspect wasn't identified until two weeks after the alleged incident took place. Patrick Locke is now in police custody...
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

Police identify man killed in District Heights shooting

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in District Heights. Responding officers found Kenneth Morris III, 28, of Capitol Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to the shooting near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus

Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect On The Loose In Following Murder At District Heights Gas Station: Police

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating whoever is responsible for the murder of a 28-year-old man this week. Capitol Heights resident Kenneth Morris III was found by members of the Prince George's County Police Department shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at a gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane in District Heights, according to officials.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault

Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

