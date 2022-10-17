Read full article on original website
Man accused of breaking into Fairfax bedroom, abducting person and forcing them into car
FAIRFAX, Va. — A man is in custody after police say he forced his way into the victim's bedroom and abducted the person. On Oct. 16, City of Fairfax Police responded to the 4100 block of University Drive for a report of a burglary and abduction around 6:13 a.m.
popville.com
Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday
“MTPD searching for suspect who hit & robbed a woman at Columbia Hgts Stn around 7 p.m. tonight. These crimes cannot be tolerated. Got a tip? DC Crime Solvers offering up to $1K reward for info leading to arrest/indictment.”. “NEW PICS. – MTPD searching for suspect in robbery at Columbia...
Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
DC Police find man dead from gunshots outside Nationals Park
WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of Washington Nationals Park Sunday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred before 1 p.m. on Van Street and N Street, outside local restaurants and bars. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a car. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigation underway after person robbed at gunpoint by 2 men in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Two men robbed a person at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning before driving off in the victim's car, sparking an investigation, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department responded to Kalorama Road Northwest, nearby 18th Street Northwest, just after 6:50 a.m. after a report of an armed robbery in the area.
Police, FBI respond to barricade situation at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax
Police and personnel from the FBI Washington Field Office are responding to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir in southeastern Fairfax County.
Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.
popville.com
Shooting in Navy Yard around 12:45pm, Multiple Shots Fired Reported
From MPD: “Shooting Investigation in the 1500 block of South Capitol St. SE. No lookout. “15 or so gun shots in Navy Yard on the intersection of Van St SE and N St. You could hear a car peel out immediately after. Large police presence now.”. “heard about 8-10...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
FBI investigating barricade situation inside of home at Fort Belvoir
VIRGINIA - The FBI is investigating an ongoing barricade situation inside a home in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The FBI said in a statement that their Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad is working with other law enforcement agencies at the scene, where WUSA9 witnessed military police and a military SWAT vehicle in the area.
fox5dc.com
Security guard who spotted accused armed rapist at Safeway speaks out
WASHINGTON - Authorities have revealed new details pertaining to the arrest of the man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel earlier this month. FOX 5 has learned the suspect wasn't identified until two weeks after the alleged incident took place. Patrick Locke is now in police custody...
WTOP
Police identify man killed in District Heights shooting
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in District Heights. Responding officers found Kenneth Morris III, 28, of Capitol Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to the shooting near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
WTOP
2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus
Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
Shooting Suspect On The Loose In Following Murder At District Heights Gas Station: Police
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating whoever is responsible for the murder of a 28-year-old man this week. Capitol Heights resident Kenneth Morris III was found by members of the Prince George's County Police Department shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at a gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane in District Heights, according to officials.
39-year-old man killed in collision in Montgomery County
Montgomery County police are investigating fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in the area of Midcounty Highway and Washington Grove Lane.
fox5dc.com
Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault
Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
fox5dc.com
Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
Video showing DC police using ‘excessive force’ outrages community leaders
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many people are outraged over a video showing possible excessive use of force by D.C. police. The incident happened Thursday in Southeast after police were called around to the 3400 block of Stanton Road around 9:30 p.m. for sounds of gunfire. The video shows officers appearing to get physical with […]
WJLA
1 dead after vehicle crashes into pedestrian in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash in Prince George's County over the weekend, according to police. The incident happened Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road around 8:10 p.m., police said. The pedestrian was found...
WUSA9
