TYSON 2.0, legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's cannabis company, in collaboration with dompen launched a limited edition all-in-one vape pens and designer apparel and art. Sale proceeds will go to #BreatheWithMe's non-profit partner New Earth Life, an organization dedicated to transforming juvenile detention centers through poetry, art, and music mentorship.

