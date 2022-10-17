Read full article on original website
BBC
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham
Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored. First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday's home game against...
BBC
'Ronaldo has gone from United's main goalscorer to nothing almost'
Erik ten Hag has to punish Cristiano Ronaldo and send a message to the rest of Manchester United's squad according to former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman. Ronaldo said "the heat of the moment" got to him when explaining why he walked out of Old Trafford before the conclusion of Wednesday's win over Tottenham after not being introduced from the bench.
Guardiola sorry for fan chants, Villa latest, Ronaldo fallout: football countdown – live
The Manchester City manager has apologised for fans’ chanting at Anfield, while Erik ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo
