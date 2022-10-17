Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Planned Power Outage Thursday Morning
Penelec has announced a planned outage for parts of the Bradford Area on Thursday. The outage will be on Hedgehog Lane, Hedgehog Hollow, and Fernwood Drive. It is expected to start around 8:30 in the morning and will last until 1 PM. Penelec says the outage is to allow replacement...
wesb.com
Family Displaced by Lewis Run Fire/Explosion
There were no injuries, but a family was displaced by an explosion and fire in Lewis Run Monday. Firefighters were dispatched around 3:43 Monday afternoon to a double-wide trailer on Willow Lane, and found smoke and flames coming from the home, and shortly after a resident of the trailer got out the front door, the explosion took place.
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Arrested After Lighter Side Fight
A Buffalo man is in McKean County Jail after a fight at the Lighter Side Bar. According to police, 25-year-old Kevin Shelter attempted to enter the bar after being ejected earlier. Shelter reportedly forced his way in, struck the bar owner, and attacked a number of patrons inside the bar.
wesb.com
Larson Pleads Guilty to Parents’ Murder
The Allegany County teen accused of shooting his parents and burning their house down has pled guilty. William Larson pled guilty today to counts of Murder and Manslaughter in connection with the November 2019 incident. Larson’s father and his wife were shot with a rifle in the driveway of their home. Larson was 17 at the time of the killings.
