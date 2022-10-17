ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 1

Joyce Flores Flores
8d ago

Encounter folks that dont want to yield right- of- way quite often. Maybe one is distracted , whatever the reason , this was a tragic consequence. So very sad this young woman lost her life.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home

A grant was approved today in Panola County’s Commissioners Court to provide the necessary tools for a trapper, provided through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension services, to help control the feral hog population. “Two or three litters a year of pigs; they spread faster than you can kill them, but he does do a good job trapping and then he eliminates them,” says Panola County Judge David Anderson.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Henderson police, fire departments respond to scene where vehicle struck pedestrian

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson police officers as well as Henderson firefighters are at the scene of what they called a serious wreck on Tuesday night. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on U.S. Hwy 79, just in front of Dairy Queen. They said there is a large presence of first responders at this scene, so drivers should either avoid the area or use caution if you must pass through.
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Longview police investigate shooting on Oak Street

Monday night at 7:20 p.m. a shooting in a Longview neighborhood was caught on video. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A residential fire on FM 1798 in the southern part of Rusk County broke out early Tuesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem VFD responded to the residential structure fire. Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to officials.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “I was like, man, that’s crazy....
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Hallsville man accused of passing illegally in fatal crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following a fatal two-vehicle crash near Marshall. On Oct. 15 at about 8:15 p.m., Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling westbound on US 80 in a Toyota 4-Runner, just west of FM 968, DPS said. The DPS statement indicates DeSantos attempted to pass another vehicle in a non-passing zone, but struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle also traveling westbound when re-entering the lane.
HALLSVILLE, TX
inforney.com

Tyler police: Tyler man killed on Troup Highway

Tyler Police announced Tuesday they are investigating the early morning death of Caleb Roach, a 46-year-old Tyler man. According to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers responded to the 3700 block of Troup Highway just after midnight, to reports of a pedestrian struck in the roadway. Witnesses said...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview

UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that their preliminary investigation has concluded that the death of a Joyce Crane contractor was a “horrible accident.” “The preliminary investigation indicates this is a horrible accident. Loss of life is tragic in any circumstance, and we will continue to keep this family in our thoughts and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Car hits house, multiple people injured in Flint

Six people have been injured, including an infant, according to Rath Hunter with Flint-Gresham VFD. The sheriff’s office realized halfway through the year that they would go over budget because of the gas prices. Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. Updated: Oct. 24, 2022...
FLINT, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, Texas Police Say to Beware of Warrant Scam Calls

Scammers are alive and well in East Texas. It can be as simple as sharing a Facebook post to your friends with a too good to be true offer to as threatening as a phone call saying police are on the way to arrest you if you don't pay up immediately. This scam is not that threatening but does say that you have a warrant out for your arrest and if you don't pay immediately, the warrant won't be cleared. Longview, Texas police are aware of the scam and don't want you to fall for it.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Panola County approves grant to help eradicate feral hogs

“Doesn’t matter how quick, how much of a hurry you’re in, it’s not worth a life and it came very, very close to taking a life today,” Rath said. “So just drive safe.”. Longview police confirm they are investigating after a shooting on Oak Street.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy