Read full article on original website
Related
Update: missing Bryan 14-year-old safely located by Bryan PD
BRYAN, Texas — A previously missing 14-year-old female has been located by Bryan PD, according to an update from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. The organization issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for the missing 14-year-old at 6:17 p.m. after she was last seen in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 24.
Body recovered in Lake Somerville during search for missing person, Sheriff's office says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The body of a man found in Lake Sommerville this morning was identified as 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. Texas Game Wardens found Laughlin's body around 9 a.m. The search began around 2:40 p.m. October 23 after the sheriff's...
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for February 2021 standoff with police
BRYAN, Texas — A man who was at the center of a standoff against College Station PD in February 2021 has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Jonatan Bridges, the man in question, was reported to College...
Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
Milam deputy shot during mental health call near Rockdale, sheriff says
ROCKDALE, Texas — A Milam County Sheriff's deputy is in stable condition after he was shot Wednesday near Rockdale, according to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko. Sheriff Mike Clore said one of their mental health deputies, identified as Samuel Ferguson IV, was called out to make a mental health assessment of someone who was experiencing a crisis in the 100 block of Inwood Drive, just west of the City of Rockdale.
Christmas in College Station returns for 2022 holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Visit College Station and Santa's Wonderland have partnered to bring Christmas to town with fun family events from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. The goal of these events is to bring in visitors from around the state and help boost the local economy in College Station. They want to do this by creating fun times and memories for those who visit.
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Nicole Gallucci, College Station City Council Place 5 candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Nicole Gallucci moved to College Station roughly seven years ago and said she quickly sought to serve the needs of the community. She is running for the Place 5 on the College Station City Council against Bob Yancy and Willie Blackmon. We interviewed Gallucci at Polite...
Rock Prairie Railroad crossing to close for maintenance starting Tuesday, Oct. 25
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announced Friday, Oct. 21 that the railroad crossing at Rock Prairie Road will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for the installation of new railroad tracks. The news comes after the original maintenance that was scheduled to take place on...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Timothy Delasandro, County Commissioner Precinct 4 candidate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Timothy Delasandro, a Navy veteran and Aggie, has chosen to run for a County Commissioner position for the second time in his career. Delasandro is a candidate for the Precinct 4 County Commissioner's seat and is running against Wanda Watson. We caught up with Delasandro...
KAGS
Man given maximum sentence for multiple instances of domestic violence
BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple instances of domestic violence, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Charles Joshua Raines, the defendant who was sentenced, received a maximum 20-year sentence, and also faced "an enhanced range...
New exhibit at Brazos Valley Museum explores the human-canine bond
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Museum is opening a new exhibit, Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection, that will be open from Nov. 18 to April 29. This exhibit will showcase the early domestication of dogs and their relationship with humans throughout the years. Viewers will also be able to learn about the role that dogs play in the service industry.
17th Annual Brazos Valley Empty Bowls taking place in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — This years Empty Bowls event is happening on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Village Café in Downtown Bryan. Those who donate a minimum of $20 will be able to choose a one-of-a-kind bowl and receive a soup token for restaurants in the community.
Navasota's Morgue haunted house is bringing chills to the town
NAVASOTA, Texas — Haunted houses have been a staple throughout the Halloween season, and Navasota is looking to resurrect that tradition with the reopening of a haunted house for the first time since the pandemic. The Navasota Morgue Haunted House is reopening its doors to deliver new frights lurking...
College Station celebrates 84th birthday with 19-minute video of the city's history
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station celebrated its 84th year as an official city by releasing a 19-minute video detailing the history of the destination, giving an insight of what life was like for residents even before they voted to become a city in 1938. The...
Brazos Buddies Featured Friend of the week: Mikka
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Mikka, an eight-month-old Shepherd mix that's looking for her forever home. Mikka is a friendly dog that arrived at the Animal Control facility in Hearne as a stray off the street like many pets in their care and loves to meet new adults and other dogs.
Bush Library 25th anniversary celebration to be held Friday, November 18
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be celebrating it's 25th anniversary on Friday, November 18. The celebration will feature free admission to the Bush Library from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Additionally, beginning at 5 p.m., there will be other entertainment features including bounce houses, food trucks, fireworks, and free cake.
City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 21
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan will be hosting their 16th annual hamburger fundraiser at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Prices for the drive are under $10 per...
The Ranch Harley Davidson to host "Backing the Badges" event on Saturday, Oct. 22
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley chapter of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club announced in a press release that they would be holding their annual "Backing the Badges" event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at...
Texas A&M student arrested, released after vandalizing George Bush Presidential Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 20-year-old Texas A&M University student was arrested on Sat, Oct. 8 for a number of offenses at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at the George Bush Presidential Library. Kobe McAdoo, the student in question, was found intoxicated and bleeding when authorities arrived at the...
Check out this list of fun Halloween events in Bryan and College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Halloween season should be a fun time for everyone. Here is a list of events for adults or the whole family. The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan will include trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, a costume contest and more. When: Friday, Oct. 28 | 4 p.m....
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0