College Station, TX

Update: missing Bryan 14-year-old safely located by Bryan PD

BRYAN, Texas — A previously missing 14-year-old female has been located by Bryan PD, according to an update from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. The organization issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for the missing 14-year-old at 6:17 p.m. after she was last seen in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 24.
Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
Milam deputy shot during mental health call near Rockdale, sheriff says

ROCKDALE, Texas — A Milam County Sheriff's deputy is in stable condition after he was shot Wednesday near Rockdale, according to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko. Sheriff Mike Clore said one of their mental health deputies, identified as Samuel Ferguson IV, was called out to make a mental health assessment of someone who was experiencing a crisis in the 100 block of Inwood Drive, just west of the City of Rockdale.
Christmas in College Station returns for 2022 holiday season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Visit College Station and Santa's Wonderland have partnered to bring Christmas to town with fun family events from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. The goal of these events is to bring in visitors from around the state and help boost the local economy in College Station. They want to do this by creating fun times and memories for those who visit.
Man given maximum sentence for multiple instances of domestic violence

BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple instances of domestic violence, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Charles Joshua Raines, the defendant who was sentenced, received a maximum 20-year sentence, and also faced "an enhanced range...
New exhibit at Brazos Valley Museum explores the human-canine bond

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Museum is opening a new exhibit, Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection, that will be open from Nov. 18 to April 29. This exhibit will showcase the early domestication of dogs and their relationship with humans throughout the years. Viewers will also be able to learn about the role that dogs play in the service industry.
Navasota's Morgue haunted house is bringing chills to the town

NAVASOTA, Texas — Haunted houses have been a staple throughout the Halloween season, and Navasota is looking to resurrect that tradition with the reopening of a haunted house for the first time since the pandemic. The Navasota Morgue Haunted House is reopening its doors to deliver new frights lurking...
Brazos Buddies Featured Friend of the week: Mikka

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Mikka, an eight-month-old Shepherd mix that's looking for her forever home. Mikka is a friendly dog that arrived at the Animal Control facility in Hearne as a stray off the street like many pets in their care and loves to meet new adults and other dogs.
Bush Library 25th anniversary celebration to be held Friday, November 18

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be celebrating it's 25th anniversary on Friday, November 18. The celebration will feature free admission to the Bush Library from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Additionally, beginning at 5 p.m., there will be other entertainment features including bounce houses, food trucks, fireworks, and free cake.
City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 21

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan will be hosting their 16th annual hamburger fundraiser at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Prices for the drive are under $10 per...
