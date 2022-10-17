Read full article on original website
Coldwater Redbirds hosting baseball clinic this Sunday at Rec Building
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Red Birds baseball program will be hosting a clinic this Sunday, October 30, at the Coldwater Recreation Building that is open to all area baseball players between the ages of seven and 18. The clinic is being put on by Jackson College coaches...
Commissioners formally approve $150,000 in ARPA funds for KCC EMS training program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Brancn County Board of Commissioners formally approved giving $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Kellogg Community College EMS training program for 2023 during their regular meeting on Tuesday. The program is designed to guarantee additional EMS workers would be assigned to...
City Planner Dean Walrack switching to GIS position with City of Coldwater
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Planning and Zoning Director Dean Walrack will be taking another position with the City of Coldwater in the near future. City Manager Keith Baker announced during Monday’s City Council meeting that Walrack has accepted the position of GIS Specialist but did not say when Walrack will start his new duties.
Kramer gets mixed City Council opinions on tweaking Coldwater marijuana ordinances
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council was split on Monday night on whether or not the city’s Planning Commission should look into tweaking marijuana ordinances. Mayor Tom Kramer and others feel grow facilities create an odor problem and he wanted to get input from the City...
Hoover gets 95 year prison sentence in June 2021 murder of Lake James woman
ANGOLA, IND. (WTVB) – The man who admitted he killed a Lake James woman during a break in of her home in June 2021 was ordered to serve 95 years in prison on Monday in Steuben County Circuit Court. 31-year-old Matthew Roland Hoover of Yorktown, Indiana entered guilty pleas...
Over half of City of Coldwater absentee ballots have been returned
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With two weeks to go before the November 8 election, Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker reported during Monday night’s City Council meeting that over half of the absentee ballots that were requested in the City of Coldwater have been returned. Registered voters in the...
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s lobby entrance to be closed November 2 due to construction
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department says their lobby entrance will be closed for over a week due to construction. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the lobby will be closed to all business from November 2 through November 11. That includes visitations, fingerprints, as well...
Commissioners approve nearly $38,000 in funding for 911 equipment upgrades
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners formally approved a quote of just under $38,000 from Indigital Solacom Hardware on Tuesday for the upgrade of equipment at the Branch County 911 Center. 911 Director Bob Swick said during Monday’s work session that the equipment being upgraded...
Work gets 10 to 20 years in MDOC on home invasion and fleeing/eluding charges
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of the two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 was sentenced on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. 36-year-old Jason Work was ordered to serve between 10 to 20...
BUSINESS BEAT: Two Bandits Brewing expands hours, schedules 1st Birthday Bash
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being open for almost a year, Two Bandits Brewing in downtown Coldwater recently announced expanded business hours. They are now open from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Two Bandits Brewing will be celebrating its first birthday with a Birthday Bash on...
Speeding vehicle near Angola leads to arrest of Indy man on five charges
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Indianapolis man was arrested by Indiana State Troopers late Saturday night on I-69 near Angola as a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle led to multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession. The stop took place after a Trooper saw a 2019...
Coldwater man charged with shooting woman with air rifle
COLDWATER, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting and injuring a woman with and air rifle. According to the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office, Richard Stolte was arraigned Tuesday, October 25 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felony firearm and third-offense domestic violence.
