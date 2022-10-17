ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

City Planner Dean Walrack switching to GIS position with City of Coldwater

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Planning and Zoning Director Dean Walrack will be taking another position with the City of Coldwater in the near future. City Manager Keith Baker announced during Monday’s City Council meeting that Walrack has accepted the position of GIS Specialist but did not say when Walrack will start his new duties.
Over half of City of Coldwater absentee ballots have been returned

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With two weeks to go before the November 8 election, Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker reported during Monday night’s City Council meeting that over half of the absentee ballots that were requested in the City of Coldwater have been returned. Registered voters in the...
Coldwater man charged with shooting woman with air rifle

COLDWATER, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting and injuring a woman with and air rifle. According to the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office, Richard Stolte was arraigned Tuesday, October 25 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felony firearm and third-offense domestic violence.
