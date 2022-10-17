COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Planning and Zoning Director Dean Walrack will be taking another position with the City of Coldwater in the near future. City Manager Keith Baker announced during Monday’s City Council meeting that Walrack has accepted the position of GIS Specialist but did not say when Walrack will start his new duties.

