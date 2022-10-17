ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area singer, pun champ J Maya has 'wild' pun-off with ABC7 weather anchor Spencer Christian

A Bay Area singer-songwriter with millions of followers on Spotify and Tiktok is going viral, not just for her soulful sound, but also for her word play abilities.

J. Maya brings her crossword puzzle and punning skills to her songs, and a member of the ABC7 news team has volunteered to go head-to-head in competition with her.

Watch the video in the player above to see who wins our "wild" pun-off with weather anchor and resident pun-dit Spencer Christian!

Be sure to check out her new single, "Sunday Crossword."

