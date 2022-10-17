ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kansascitymag.com

The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space

Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Missouri House 17th District candidate: Mark Ellebracht

Missouri State Rep. Mark Ellebracht is a lawyer, a non-commissioned officer in the Army and has worked as a cement mason. As a Democrat from Liberty, Ellebracht feels that the Republican supermajority in Jefferson City has done some things well and other things poorly. While he recently voted for Gov....
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Missouri House 12th District candidate: Jamie Johnson

Jamie Johnson, the Democratic nominee for Missouri House District 12, is the mother of three, works in human relations and serves as the vice chair of the Platte County Democratic Central Committee. Johnson covered a lot of ground with host Steve Kraske: public education and teacher pay, Critical Race Theory,...
northwestmoinfo.com

MO-Dot Seeking Input On Major Metro Area Interstate Intersection

The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input about a major northland Interstate Highway intersection and the improvements that may need to be made at that location. MO-Dot is hosting an in-person public meeting as part of the I-29/I-35/U.S. 169 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. The PEL study...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

KC Board of Police Commissioners ignore community on police chief selection process

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners still has not responded to a September 26 letter formally requesting that the Board engage the community in the selection process for a new police chief signed by 13 major business, civic and faith-based organization, even though the Board has already concluded its initial application process and narrowed the field of candidates who will receive further consideration for this important position.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City

Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO

