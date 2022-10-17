Read full article on original website
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Kansas City’s Charlie Hustle wants to pay local families’ rent, mortgage
Charlie Hustle's 1K for KC Campaign is accepting nominations to help Kansas City families in need with their rent or mortgage.
kcur.org
Kansas City business owners want more action from the city to address homelessness
Kansas City has announced a strategic plan to end homelessness in the city within five years, but Matt Alexiou, co-owner of Southside Bar and Grill, says the plan is only surface deep. Since November, Alexiou said, he has been communicating with city council members, the city manager, the mayor and...
kcur.org
Jackson County Legislature elections: The 2022 candidates for Kansas City and Lee's Summit
Some of the races for the Jackson County Legislature were decided in the August primary election, and one district’s incumbent is running unopposed. But voters in three legislative districts will see a choice on their Nov. 8 ballots. The legislature is the primary governing body for Jackson County. It...
kcur.org
Kansas City's newest credit union hopes to address banking deserts and fight predatory lending
A new credit union on Prospect Avenue aims to expand banking access, fight back against predatory lending and educate its members on how to best handle their finances. Gwendolyn Washington, CEO of WeDevelopment Federal Credit Union, says a lack of financial literacy can be a generational issue in families. "Sometimes,...
kansascitymag.com
The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space
Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
Here’s where developers could build Four Light apartment tower in Kansas City
Recent records suggest The Cordish Cos.' plans for its Four Light luxury apartment tower have zeroed in on a parking lot in downtown Kansas City.
kcur.org
Missouri House 17th District candidate: Mark Ellebracht
Missouri State Rep. Mark Ellebracht is a lawyer, a non-commissioned officer in the Army and has worked as a cement mason. As a Democrat from Liberty, Ellebracht feels that the Republican supermajority in Jefferson City has done some things well and other things poorly. While he recently voted for Gov....
Neighbors, activists call for Evergy to close Hawthorn Coal Plant
Kansas City activists call for Evergy to shut down its Hawthorn coal burning power plant by 2025. Evergy says it can't without impacting KC.
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places
Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
kcur.org
Missouri House 12th District candidate: Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson, the Democratic nominee for Missouri House District 12, is the mother of three, works in human relations and serves as the vice chair of the Platte County Democratic Central Committee. Johnson covered a lot of ground with host Steve Kraske: public education and teacher pay, Critical Race Theory,...
kcur.org
Jackson County Legislature election: Get to know the 2022 at-large candidates
After a primary election that already unseated an incumbent, Jackson County residents will see at least six new faces in the nine seats of their County Legislature. In the at-large races, six candidates are competing for three positions. Although each at-large legislator is elected by voters in the entire county,...
Johnson County chair candidates view election fraud investigation quite differently
Charlotte O'Hara and Mike Kelly have different views on Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden's investigation into claims of election fraud.
northwestmoinfo.com
MO-Dot Seeking Input On Major Metro Area Interstate Intersection
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input about a major northland Interstate Highway intersection and the improvements that may need to be made at that location. MO-Dot is hosting an in-person public meeting as part of the I-29/I-35/U.S. 169 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. The PEL study...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park OKs $19M in bond sales for major street work in city’s southern area
Overland Park is one step closer to launch road improvement projects in the southern part of the city. Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council on Monday voted unanimously to accept a bid for issuing roughly $19.8 million in internal improvement bonds to finance several projects from the city’s capital improvement program.
martincitytelegraph.com
KC Board of Police Commissioners ignore community on police chief selection process
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners still has not responded to a September 26 letter formally requesting that the Board engage the community in the selection process for a new police chief signed by 13 major business, civic and faith-based organization, even though the Board has already concluded its initial application process and narrowed the field of candidates who will receive further consideration for this important position.
Tiki Taco opens second location in Kansas City
Locally owned Tiki Taco held a grand opening for its second area location at 5400 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.
KCTV 5
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection
“With my three kids, how are we going to get here from there? . . . It is getting cold out here. I need to be able to shop for them." Time is running out for voters in Kansas who want to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election!
Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City
Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
Johnson County commissioners hold closed-door meeting on ‘network security system’
Officials haven't released any details yet on a closed-door Johnson County Commission meeting focused on the "network security system."
Kansas City police respond to shooting near Westport Road, Main Street
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a victim on Wednesday evening. The shooting happened near Westport Road and Main Street.
