ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lose Yourself: Celebrate Eminem’s 50th Birthday [Gallery]

By davontah
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFTo5_0icd1GAw00
Source: Wally Skalij / Getty

When it comes to changing the game, there are few that can stake the claim like Eminem can. Today, the legendary MC turns 50! Check out some photos that show you just that below!

Marshall Mathers was born St. Joseph, Missouri but grew up in Detroit, Michigan. Through out his youth, Em had a rocky relationship with his mother. She often kicked him out of the house after taking his paychecks. At the age of 14, he began rapping. With fellow rapper Proof, he snuck into high schools and partook in freestyle battle raps. This eventually turned into him joining open mic contests. His unique style and free styling ability became staples of his. He and Proof then teamed up with four other rappers to form The Dirty Dozen (D12). After, he signed to F.B.T. Productions and released his first project Infinite. It didn’t do well at all and caused him to create an alter ego, Slim Shady.

Upon creating Slim Shady, Em garnered a new level of attention which catapulted his buzz. In the spring of 1997 he recorded his debut EP, the Slim Shady EP. Em entered a battle rap competition the same year and eventually got the eyes of super producer Dr. Dre. He signed a record deal with him and Aftermath Records. Once the two linked, the success was inevitable. He officially released the Slim Shady LP in 1999 with production from Dre. Eminem went on to become one of the biggest rappers in history with a catalog to match. He has sold 220 million records worldwide. He also has had thirteen number-one albums. He claims 15 Grammys, 8 American Music Awards and 17 Billboard Awards. To celebrate one of the most transcending rappers of all time, enjoy a gallery of some of our favorite photos of him!

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

The Game Claims Dr. Dre Never Produced Any Of His Songs - Not Even On 'The Documentary'

The Game has claimed Dr. Dre has never actually produced a song for him — not even on his debut album, The Documentary. During an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series, the Compton rapper told co-hosts Just Blaze — who produced the album cuts “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games” — and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre oversaw his 2005 LP, but never actually made any of the beats.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Doesn’t Think Eminem Gets Enough Credit For His Contribution To Hip Hop

50 Cent believes that, despite all of his accolades, Eminem doesn’t get enough credit for his true impact on Hip Hop culture and its global reach. On Tuesday (October 18), Fif stopped by Ebro In The Morning to talk about his latest TV project Hip-Hop Homicides and explain why he believes it only seems like the rap game is more violent now.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
People

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama

The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
HipHopDX.com

Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Royalties Are Still Paying Off, Says Mobb Deep’s Havoc

Exclusive – Eminem‘s 8 Mile movie was a huge box office smash, and Mobb Deep‘s Havoc has admitted to HipHopDX that it’s still paying some of his bills. The Queensbridge-bred producer and lyricist said he was “taken back” when he first saw the iconic scene of Em’s B-Rabbit character freestyling over Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones” instrumental.
People

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch

Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
Complex

Diddy Drops Video for ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix, Which Includes Ashanti’s Apparent Response to Irv Gotti

Diddy kicks off the weekend on a generous note. After delivering a bundle of “Gotta Move On” remix, Diddy returned with the officially video for the Ashanti and Yung Miami-assisted version. The track, dubbed the “Queens Remix,” finds Ashanti addressing a past flame who simply can’t get over her. Many suspect the singer was referencing Irv Gotti, who was widely criticized for sharing intimate details about their alleged fling more than 20 years ago.
People

Kyle Richards Shares Hilarious Response to Being Called Out for a Price Tag on Her Shoe at BravoCon

The Halloween Ends actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poked fun at her BravoCon fashion blunder Kyle Richards handled her BravoCon fashion faux pas like a champ. Hot off of her Halloween Ends press tour, the actress joined her fellow Bravolebrities at the convention in New York City this past weekend. Though not nearly as spooky as the slasher films, the actress did experience something scary during a panel: a fashion mishap. An Instagram carousel posted by the official Bravo account shared some "LEWKS" from a panel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy