Read full article on original website
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
numberfire.com
Nyheim Hines (concussion) logs full practice with Colts on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) fully practiced on Wednesday. Hines appears on track to return if he officially clears concussion protocol. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked ninth in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season, our models project Hines to score 7.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP for Saints' Tuesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice. Landry has been unable to practice in almost two weeks after suffering an ankle injury. Look for Tre'Quan Smith to see more time in the slot versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked sixth (22.3) in FanDuel points per game allowed to wide receivers this season.
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Michael Thomas (toe) remains absent on Tuesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Tuesday. Thomas' Thursday night status against the Cardinals is currently in doubt after the veteran wideout was unable to practice to open Week Seven's preparation. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps versus an Arizona unit allowing 22.3 FanDuel points pre game to wideouts if Thomas is ruled out again.
numberfire.com
Tomlin: Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett (concussion) will start in Week 7 if he clears protocol
According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) will start in Week Seven's game against the Miami Dolphins if he clears protocol. What It Means:. Per Tomlin, Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback is expected to practice on Wednesday and will remain their starter in Week Seven if available....
numberfire.com
Saints' Andy Dalton (back) limited on Tuesday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (back) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Dalton is dealing with a back injury but was able to log a limited practice on Tuesday. He picked up the injury during Week 6's clash with the Bengals but was still taking QB1 snaps to open the week. With Dalton and Jameis Winston (back, ankle) both dealing with injuries, this situation needs to be monitored leading up to Thursday.
numberfire.com
Packers activate Sammy Watkins (hamstring) from injured reserve
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday. Watkins will be limited at practice on Wednesday in his first session back since being placed on injured reserve nearly four weeks ago. His return from injured reserve doesn't necessarily mean he will be active on Sunday, but the door is open for the possibility. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones continues to deal with a knee injury, missing practice to open the week. He will likely need to return to at least a limited practice by Friday to have any chance at facing the Panthers. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton to likely start for Saints Thursday night
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said they would wait until kick-off to announce Dalton or Jameis Winston (back/ankle) as the starter, but Terrell says the former will likely make a fourth straight start. Dalton has thrown a single touchdown pass in each outing and he's been below 200 yards in two straight weeks.
numberfire.com
Denver's Russell Wilson (hamstring) to undergo MRI on Tuesday
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Wilson reportedly could be dealing with "a fairly significant injury" after a hamstring ailment suffered on Monday night. Brett Rypien could be the next man up at quarterback against a New York Jets' unit allowing 15.7 FanDuel points per game if Wilson is forced to sit in Week Seven.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Josh Palmer (concussion) DNP again on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 7's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Palmer remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and was unable to practice on Thursday. He will need to return to a limited practice on Friday to have a chance of playing this weekend.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) logs full practice on Thursday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 7's game against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after opening the week with a limited session on Wednesday. He should be good to go for Sunday's clash with Cleveland. Mark Andrews (knee) remained absent from practice, while Rashod Bateman (foot) was limited again.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Elijah Moore requests trade from Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore requested to be traded, according to Ian Rapoport. Moore reportedly made the request due to frustration with his role and lack of usage in the Jets' offense. Moore has caught 16 of 29 targets this season for 203 yards. His average targets per game are down from 7.0 in his rookie season, to 4.8 this year. The Jets said they have no plans to trade Moore.
numberfire.com
Patriots' Damien Harris (hamstring) logs full practice on Thursday
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) was a full participant in practice on Thursday ahead of Week 7's game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. What It Means:. Harris, who was reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, was a full participant in...
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston to be benched for Saints against Cardinals
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be active and third on the depth chart Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Winston was removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest, but he appears to have been benched for Andy Dalton moving forward. Taysom Hill is second on the depth chart, although Winston would likely take back over as the primary passer if Dalton suffers an injury.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate (neck) remains inactive Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (neck) did not practice again Thursday. Brate is trending toward sitting out Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He was carried off on a backboard last week, but X-rays came back negative. Rookie Cade Otton is expected to take over as the Buccaneers' top tight end. He ran a route on 91% of Tom Brady's drop backs when Brate missed Week 5.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Noah Fant dealing with illness
Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (illness) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. The limited tag indicates that Fant should be fine for Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Last week, Fant set season-highs with 6 catches on 7 targets and he had over 40 yards for a second straight game. Will Dissly had the same snap share as Fant (62.5%), but he was only targeted once.
numberfire.com
J.K. Dobbins (knee) misses Ravens practice again
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) missed a second straight practice on Thursday. Dobbins is looking dicey for Week 7 after his knee tightened up on him in the Ravens' loss to the New York Giants. Kenyan Drake was the only other running back to record a carry last week, but Gus Edwards (knee) might be available for the first time this season on Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns. Justice Hill is also a candidate for touches if Dobbins doesn't play.
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter hitting sixth in Yankees' Wednesday ALCS Game 1 lineup
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting in Wednesday's American League Championship Series Game One contest against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will take over designated hitting duties after Giancarlo Stanton was moved to left field and Aaron Hick was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason with a knee injury.
numberfire.com
Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) DNP again on Thursday
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 7's game against the Houston Texans. Waller remained absent from practice on Thursday. He has now missed back-to-back practices coming out of the Raiders bye in Week 6. Friday's practice report will provide more information including his official injury designation. Asked about his injury, Waller said "This weekend will probably be tough for me, but it won’t be a longtime thing.”
Comments / 0