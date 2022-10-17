Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert starting at center for Timberwolves on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert will make his first start for Minnesota alongside D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Karl-Anthony Towns. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to produce 14.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Baltimore's Wednesday practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Jackson's limited practice should keep him on track to play in Week Seven's divisional contest against the Cleveland Browns. In an opportunity against a Browns' team allowing 16.4 FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Jackson to score 22.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Zach Collins (head) available for Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins (head) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Collins has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Hornets. Our models expect him to play 16.5 minutes against Charlotte. Collins' Wednesday projection includes 7.8...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Zach LaVine (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. LaVine's status is currently in question for left knee injury management reasons. Expect Coby White to see more minutes on Wednesday night if LaVine is ruled out. LaVine's current projection includes 22.2...
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks (thigh) inactive for Memphis' Wednesday matchup
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Brooks will miss tonight's season opener with thigh soreness. Expect John Konchar to see an increased role versus a Knicks' team with a projected 102.4 defensive rating. Konchar's current projection includes 7.6...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (illness) active for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup versus Suns
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kleber is available for Wednesday's opener despite experiencing a non-COVID illness. In 19.1 expected minutes, our models project Kleber to score 14.3 FanDuel points. Kleber's projection includes 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Kelly Oubre starting for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Oubre will get the start in Wednesday's season opener against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against San Antonio. Oubre's Wednesday projection includes 18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (hamstring) available for Lakers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook is active for Tuesday's opener despite recent left hamstring soreness. In 25.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7...
numberfire.com
Derrick White starting in Boston's Tuesday opening lineup against 76ers
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. With Robert Williams sidelined, White will get the start alongside Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford. In 25.9 expected minutes, our models project White to score 23.5 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 10.7...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Spencer Dinwiddle in Wednesday's lineup against Suns
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Dinwiddie will make the Mavericks' opening lineup alongside Luka Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, and JaVale McGee. In 32.2 minutes, our models project Dinwiddie to record 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Cole Anthony (illness) listed as questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Anthony's status is now in question after he came down with an illness. Expect Markelle Fultz to play more minutes on Wednesday night if Anthony is ruled out. Anthony's current projection includes 16.2...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Darius Garland (eye) will not return on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (eye) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Garland will not return while he is being evaluated for a left eye injury. Expect Cedi Osman to log more minutes if Garland were to miss additional time. In 13 minutes...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes (elbow) questionable for Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes (elbow) is questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hayes continues to deal with an elbow injury and is questionable to face the Hornets on Friday. If Hayes is ruled out, Larry Nance Jr. should be the Pelicans' primary beneficiary, with more playing time also falling to Naji Marshall and Willy Hernangomez.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 10/20/22: Should We Just Take the Points Tonight?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) questionable for Wednesday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards. If he's active, our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against Washington. Smith's Wednesday projection includes 15.1...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray on "hard minutes restriction" on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray will be on a "hard minutes restriction" in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Murray will be on a minutes restriction on Wednesday, but will play into the second half, according to Michael Malone. The Nuggets are 7.0-point favorites over the Jazz on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Dejounte Murray starting at shooting guard in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Murray will officially make his Atlanta debut alongside Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Clint Capela. In 34.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to produce 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Kerr: Warriors will manage Klay Thompson's minutes on Tuesday night
According to head coach Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will have his minutes managed on Tuesday. Thompson and Draymond Green will play less minutes in their season opener after Kerr revealed "they have a little bit more work to do on their conditioning." Our models currently project Thompson to score 27.5 FanDuel points while Green's expectation stands at 29.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope starting in Wednesday's matchup versus Utah
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Caldwell-Pope will make the start at shooting guard with Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic. In 29.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to produce 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
