Topeka, KS

WIBW

Crews respond to report of smoke at downtown-area apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews were responding early Thursday to a report of smoke at an apartment building near downtown Topeka. Firefighters were sent at 5:26 a.m. Thursday to an apartment house at 1429 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Initial reports indicated something may have been left on a...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Heights Fire, MTAA warn of large controlled burn at Topeka airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should not be alarmed if they see a large fire near the Topeka Regional Airport as it is the result of a controlled burn. The Shawnee Heights Fire Department has warned residents that it will conduct a large controlled and permitted burn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Topeka Regional Airport on S. Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Over 200 families can now keep their homes warm with winter kits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 200 Shawnee Co. residents now have access to tools that can help them keep their homes warm during winter. The City of Topeka partnered up with Kansas Gas Service to distribute more than 200 free winterization kits for Topekans to prepare their homes. Each resident had to make an appointment to access one, and all kits were reserved days before the distribution.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

California woman recovers in Topeka hospital after car flips on its top on I-70

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A California woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after the car she was driving flipped on its top along I-70 in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 319.6 on westbound I-70 - about 20 miles east of Junction City - with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Heat lamp in chicken coop cause of structure fire in Ogden

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden house fire causing $200,000 in damage started in a chicken coop. Riley County Fire District One said a heat lamp inside the coop sparked the fire, which then spread up the side of the home and into the attic. The home sustained heavy smoke damage and two rooms were significantly damaged, but the fire district reported no injuries.
OGDEN, KS
WIBW

Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence just west of downtown as part of a narcotics investigation, authorities said. Officers responded around 9 a.m. to a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler. Police cars blocked both ends of the 200 block...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Bus pad construction to close more lanes of Topeka streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The construction of more bus pads in the City of Topeka will close more street lanes. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, even more lanes will close for the construction of bus pads in the Capital City. These pads are to be constructed by Conroy Contractors.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews battle large brush fire early Monday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews worked more than an hour Monday morning to extinguish a large brush fire in North Topeka. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The fire’s location was east of the Kansas Avenue Bridge and immediately north...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Helen Hocker Theater will continue work with TCT, Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helen Hocker Theater will continue its work with Shawnee Co. and the Topeka Civic Theater for a few more years following the SNCO commission’s Thursday meeting. The County Commission approved a three-year extension with the Topeka Civic Theater to manage the Helen Hocker program....
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka gives away 200 free weatherization kits

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Up to 200 free weatherization kits will be distributed to local residents this weekend. The Kansas Gas Service and the City of Topeka worked together to provide these free weatherization kits to help local residents prepare their homes for the coming winter. The kits will be distributed to those who signed up […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Thursday led to the arrest of a Topeka woman for multiple different charges. Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of SW Tyler St in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man injured after 2-vehicle Atchison Co. crash

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Chevrolet Traverse driven by William Wilson, 43, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 59. As the SUV turned south onto 10th, it collided with an eastbound BMW 4-door driven by Dana Ober-Watts, 57, Atchison.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Arson suspect identified in connection to Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A male suspect has been arrested on Monday night in connection to a recent Topeka house fire. The arrest was made by the Topeka Fire Department with help from the Topeka Police Department and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, according to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The male suspect, identified as Nathaniel […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was life-flighted to a Kansas City hospital after a head-on collision on K-10 west of Lawrence. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that officials responded to reports of a head-on collision just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Kansas Highway 10 near the Bob Billings exit.
LAWRENCE, KS

