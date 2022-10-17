Read full article on original website
WIBW
Crews respond to report of smoke at downtown-area apartment building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews were responding early Thursday to a report of smoke at an apartment building near downtown Topeka. Firefighters were sent at 5:26 a.m. Thursday to an apartment house at 1429 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Initial reports indicated something may have been left on a...
WIBW
Shawnee Heights Fire, MTAA warn of large controlled burn at Topeka airport
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should not be alarmed if they see a large fire near the Topeka Regional Airport as it is the result of a controlled burn. The Shawnee Heights Fire Department has warned residents that it will conduct a large controlled and permitted burn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Topeka Regional Airport on S. Topeka Blvd.
WIBW
Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
WIBW
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
WIBW
Over 200 families can now keep their homes warm with winter kits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 200 Shawnee Co. residents now have access to tools that can help them keep their homes warm during winter. The City of Topeka partnered up with Kansas Gas Service to distribute more than 200 free winterization kits for Topekans to prepare their homes. Each resident had to make an appointment to access one, and all kits were reserved days before the distribution.
WIBW
California woman recovers in Topeka hospital after car flips on its top on I-70
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A California woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after the car she was driving flipped on its top along I-70 in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 319.6 on westbound I-70 - about 20 miles east of Junction City - with reports of an injury crash.
Man accused of setting fire that damaged Kan. home, 3 other buildings
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Monday, fire crews responded to the report of a house fire at 710 SW Polk Street in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy...
WIBW
Heat lamp in chicken coop cause of structure fire in Ogden
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden house fire causing $200,000 in damage started in a chicken coop. Riley County Fire District One said a heat lamp inside the coop sparked the fire, which then spread up the side of the home and into the attic. The home sustained heavy smoke damage and two rooms were significantly damaged, but the fire district reported no injuries.
WIBW
Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence just west of downtown as part of a narcotics investigation, authorities said. Officers responded around 9 a.m. to a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler. Police cars blocked both ends of the 200 block...
WIBW
Bus pad construction to close more lanes of Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The construction of more bus pads in the City of Topeka will close more street lanes. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, even more lanes will close for the construction of bus pads in the Capital City. These pads are to be constructed by Conroy Contractors.
WIBW
Crews battle large brush fire early Monday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews worked more than an hour Monday morning to extinguish a large brush fire in North Topeka. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The fire’s location was east of the Kansas Avenue Bridge and immediately north...
WIBW
Helen Hocker Theater will continue work with TCT, Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helen Hocker Theater will continue its work with Shawnee Co. and the Topeka Civic Theater for a few more years following the SNCO commission’s Thursday meeting. The County Commission approved a three-year extension with the Topeka Civic Theater to manage the Helen Hocker program....
City of Topeka gives away 200 free weatherization kits
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Up to 200 free weatherization kits will be distributed to local residents this weekend. The Kansas Gas Service and the City of Topeka worked together to provide these free weatherization kits to help local residents prepare their homes for the coming winter. The kits will be distributed to those who signed up […]
One person flown to hospital after head-on crash on K-10
One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence Tuesday morning.
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
WIBW
Topeka drivers prepare for delays on SW 21st St. as 3 lanes set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for delays on SW 21st St. as three lanes are closed to install bus pads. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Topeka says Joe Schreiner Concrete Construction will close three lanes of SW 21st to install bus pads. According to the...
WIBW
Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Thursday led to the arrest of a Topeka woman for multiple different charges. Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of SW Tyler St in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine.
Kansas man injured after 2-vehicle Atchison Co. crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Chevrolet Traverse driven by William Wilson, 43, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 59. As the SUV turned south onto 10th, it collided with an eastbound BMW 4-door driven by Dana Ober-Watts, 57, Atchison.
UPDATE: Arson suspect identified in connection to Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A male suspect has been arrested on Monday night in connection to a recent Topeka house fire. The arrest was made by the Topeka Fire Department with help from the Topeka Police Department and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, according to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The male suspect, identified as Nathaniel […]
WIBW
Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was life-flighted to a Kansas City hospital after a head-on collision on K-10 west of Lawrence. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that officials responded to reports of a head-on collision just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Kansas Highway 10 near the Bob Billings exit.
