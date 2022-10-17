ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Allegedly Threw Himself Under Olivia’s Car to Stop Her From Leaving Him For Harry

By Lea Veloso
 3 days ago
Stopping in the name of love. Jason Sudeikis allegedly tried to stop Olivia Wilde with their car. A nanny of the Ted Lasso star and the Don’t Worry Darling director’s children claimed that he tried to stop her from going to Harry Styles after a breakdown.

According to an interview with Daily Mail , the anonymous nanny recalled the night that things ended between Jason and Olivia. “On the Monday morning [of] Nov. 9, when I came back from a weekend off, [Jason] was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened at all,” the nanny claimed. “After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!’” The nanny also alleged that Jason banned the staff from listening to Harry’s music.

Things reached a breaking point when Olivia left the house with a salad with her “special dressing” to give to the “As It Was” singer. “The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house,” she recalled. “She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me? So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave.” The nanny continued, “He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.” It was the last straw for the SNL alum. “Out of everything, he was like, ‘She made her special salad dressing and took it to him.’”

Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of their movie Don’t Worry Darling where Olivia directed and Harry starred. At the time, Olivia was still engaged to Jason. Olivia and Jason were together from 2011 until November 2020. The couple got engaged in 2013 and share two children together: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

While on stage presenting Don’t Worry Darling in front of 3,000 audience members at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 27, 2022, Olivia was interrupted by a woman to give her a manila envelope labeled “Personal and Confidential.” “This is for me?” Olivia questioned, commenting about how the envelope was “very mysterious” before telling the crowd that she was “going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script.” When she opened the envelope and saw they were custody papers from Jason, Olivia put the papers back in the envelope and said, “OK, got it. Thank you.” She continued her presentation on Don’t Worry Darling and didn’t talk about the envelope again.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on August 10, 2022, Jason wrote: “I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present,” referring to Harry. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present.” Jason then apologized to Olivia for ruining her talk. “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” he said. “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

