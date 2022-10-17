ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

A.V. Rockwell Movie ‘A Thousand And One’ Lands March 2023 Release

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpBGH_0icd0Rfu00
Teyana Taylor Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

A.V. Rockwell’s feature directorial debut A Thousand and One will be released in theaters on March 31, 2023. The drama stars multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor.

Focus is handling the film domestically in partnership with Sight Unseen, Makeready and Hillman Grad Productions.

Universal Pictures will release the movie overseas.

The story follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Taylor), who kidnaps six-year-old Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.

Rockwell, an alumni of the Sundance Writers and Directors Lab, is represented by WME, 2AM, and Granderson Des Rochers.

Producers include Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev, Hillman Grad’s Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani and Makeready’s Brad Weston. Sight Unseen’s Oren Moverman is executive producing alongside Rachel Jacobs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Joel Kinnaman to Star in ‘The Silent Hour’ Action Thriller, Brad Anderson to Direct

Joel Kinnaman is set to star in the action thriller The Silent Hour, with Brad Anderson on board to direct for AGC Studios and Meridian Pictures. The Boston-set crime drama will see Kinnaman play a police detective who suffers a workplace accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, as an interpreter for the police department, he battles a team of corrupt cops trying to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building.More from The Hollywood ReporterRetta, Molly Bernard Join Glen Powell in Richard Linklater Action Comedy 'Hitman' as Production StartsTIFF: Anna Kendrick's Directorial Debut 'The Dating Game' Sells...
The Hollywood Reporter

Mike Schank, Actor in Cult Favorite ‘American Movie,’ Dies at 53

Musician Mike Schank, best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film American Movie, has died. He was 53. Schank’s close friend Jackie Bogenberger said he had been battling cancer in recent months and died Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobbie Coltrane, Comic Performer Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies at 72Jeff Barnaby, Canadian Indigenous Director of 'Rhymes for Young Ghouls', Dies at 46Jerry Kalajian, Intellectual Property Group Co-Founder, Dies at 68 American Movie won best documentary at the Sundance Film Festival and became a cult favorite over the years. The 1999 film chronicled the making of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Damien Chazelle‘s ’Babylon’ Moves Up Nationwide Release to Christmas

Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Babylon will now open everywhere Dec. 23, Paramount announced Tuesday. The film — with a star-packed cast that includes Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt — was previously set to only open in select theaters Dec. 25 before expanding nationwide on Jan. 6.More from The Hollywood ReporterA.V. Rockwell Movie 'A Thousand And One' Lands March 2023 ReleaseTom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' Delays Nationwide Release to January 2023Box Office: 'Halloween Ends' Opens to So-So $41M, Lowest of Trilogy Paramount’s decision came a day after Sony delayed A Man Called Otto from Christmas to January 2023. Babylon hopes to serve...
The Hollywood Reporter

“Everybody From Starland Was There”: The Hollywood Red Carpet Movie Premiere Turns 100

Exactly 100 years ago — on Oct. 18, 1922 — Hollywood unrolled what has been cited as the inaugural modern movie premiere and red carpet proceeding. At the opening night of the Egyptian Theatre, heralding the silent film Douglas Fairbanks in Robin Hood, showman Sid Grauman set out to conjure movie magic before the reel ever started rolling. The red carpet cut through the theater’s 150-by-45-foot forecourt. The Hollywood Daily Citizen gushed that “the flood-lights of filmdom turned the night into brilliance brighter than noonday.…” Vehicles stretched along the street. Onlookers lined the walkway. Camera bulbs flashed. And suddenly Tinseltown had a sparkly new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

How Heist Comedy ‘Vandits’ Survived a $250K Film Gear Theft

Director Stu Stone and producing partner Adam Rodness want you to know that their indie film comedy Vandits — about small-time crooks looking to rob a senior citizens’ bingo hall of its $25,000 jackpot on Christmas Eve — having $250,000 worth of camera and lighting equipment stolen on their first day of shooting was no publicity stunt. “There’s an empty parking space. Where’s the truck? Really, where’s the truck?” Stone recalls asking ashen-faced production crew members in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in October 2021 as he stared at where a truck and trailer with all of his film gear inside had been parked...
The Hollywood Reporter

Chanel Brings 90th Anniversary High-Jewelry Collection to L.A.

Right around the time Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel was visiting Hollywood in the early 1930s — at the invitation of producer Samuel Goldwyn, to design costumes for his films — the famed French couturier was creating another game-changer within her atelier: a high-jewelry collection. The professional relationship with Goldwyn didn’t last, though 1931’s Tonight or Never, starring Gloria Swanson, is a terrific look at Chanel’s designs on film. But her idea to produce haute joaillerie (one-of-a-kind jewels that represent the pinnacle of stones and handcraft) has endured and transformed the jewelry industry and red carpets alike.More from The Hollywood ReporterThuso Mbedu and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Perry Says He Had a “2 Percent Chance to Live” After Addiction-Related Medical Emergency

Matthew Perry says he was close to death after experiencing a gastrointestinal perforation and his colon bursting following opioid misuse. In a new People magazine cover story ahead of the release of his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing releasing on Nov. 1, Perry spoke for the first time about some aspects of his addiction history, which dates back to his mid-20s and early years on NBC hit Friends. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Friends' Creators on Creative Regrets and Biggest Reunion Reveals: "It Was a Very Hot Topic on the Set"HBO Max's 'Friends: The Reunion': TV ReviewFrom...
The Hollywood Reporter

Patti LuPone Says She Has Resigned From Actors’ Equity

Patti LuPone says she has resigned from Actors’ Equity.  The three-time Tony Award winner tweeted Monday it was “quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about.” More from The Hollywood ReporterAugust Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson' Theater Review: Samuel L. Jackson Soars in a Broadway Revival That Only Intermittently Hits the Right NotesBroadway Theaters Will Dim Marquees for Angela LansburyCritic's Appreciation: Angela Lansbury, a Class Act From a Vanishing Breed She added, “Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out,” she said. A union membership is required to perform in any Broadway production and most...
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway Producer Garth Drabinsky Sues Actors’ Equity for Defamation

Broadway producer Garth Drabinsky is suing Actors’ Equity for defamation after the union placed him on its “Do Not Work” list following his production of Paradise Square.  “Drabinsky, more than any other producer in recent musical theatre history, has tackled the insidious issues of racism, prejudice and bigotry in America through the musicals he has produced for Broadway,” the suit reads. More from The Hollywood ReporterAAFCA Honors Stage-to-Screen Talents LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Wendell Pierce and MorePatti LuPone Says She Has Resigned From Actors' EquityAugust Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson' Theater Review: Samuel L. Jackson Soars in a Broadway Revival That Only Intermittently Hits...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Netflix Adds “Fictional” Disclaimer To ‘The Crown’ Season Five Trailer Following Backlash

Netflix has added a disclaimer to the description for its latest The Crown trailer following a difficult couple of weeks for the royal series. In the YouTube description below the video for the fifth season trailer, Netflix states: “inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign” . None of the previous trailers included this disclaimer, instead going straight into a description of the season. The move comes after two years of lobbying from certain circles including former Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, who said in late 2020...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Will No Longer Share Subscriber Forecasts As the Company Sharpens Revenue Focus

Netflix will no longer be providing forecasts for its subscriber numbers, as the streamer moves toward a greater focus on revenue.  “We have such a wide range of price points, different partnerships all over the world, [that] the economic impact of any given subscriber can be quite different. And that’s particularly true if you’re trying to compare our business with other streaming services,” Spencer Wang, Netflix’s vp of finance, investor relations and corporate development, said on the investor video Tuesday. More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's Data Vault Cracks Open a Little (For Its Advertising Partners)'The School for Good and Evil' Review: Charlize...
The Hollywood Reporter

Unearthing a Forgotten Episode of Hollywood’s Blacklist Era, 75 Years Later

Seventy-five years ago, the House Committee on Un-American Activities (HUAC for purposes of pronunciation) launched the first of its series of postwar investigations into alleged communist subversion in Hollywood. The show trial was staged from Oct. 20 to 30, 1947, and you can probably rewind the newsreel images in your mind’s eye: the unhinged committee chairman, J. Parnell Thomas (D-N.J.), yelling over witnesses and furiously pounding his gavel; the compliant straight men accusing former colleagues of the most unpatriotic heresies in Cold War America; and the backtalking recalcitrants being hauled away from the witness table mid-harangue.More from The Hollywood Reporter"Everybody...
The Hollywood Reporter

Shine Global Honors Ballet Documentary ‘Lift’ With Inaugural Children’s Resilience in Film Award

Nonprofit media company Shine Global hosted its first-ever Children’s Resilience in Film Awards on Thursday to celebrate the impact of children’s stories in filmmaking. With a breakfast and ceremony held at Paramount Pictures Studios, the event — of which The Hollywood Reporter was a sponsor — awarded ballet documentary Lift with the inaugural Children’s Resilience in Film Award, which included a $25,000 cash prize from Shine Global. Directed by David J. Petersen, Lift shines a spotlight on homelessness in America through a group of young home-insecure ballet dancers enrolled in New York Theater Ballet’s Lift program and the mentor who inspires...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Rolls Out Feature to Transfer Viewer Profiles to New Accounts

Netflix is rolling out a profile transfer feature that will allow users to port over their viewer profiles — complete with personalized recommendations, viewing history and “my list” settings — over to a new membership account beginning this Monday. The feature update seems part of Netflix’s latest crackdown on account sharing that began in earnest last year, when the company began prompting users to verify their identities to continue using the account. Though that method was short-lived, Netflix has gone on to test out adding fees in select regions to allow primary account holders to add users outside of their households...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Examines Future of Storytelling at View Conference

The potential for advances in technology to help create and share new types of stories, as well as diversity and inclusion, were key themes during a discussion of the future of storytelling at the View VFX and animation conference, which is taking place this week in person in Turin, Italy, and virtually via a livestream. Speakers including Lucasfilm and ILM’s creative head Rob Bredow discussed everything from VR and AR experiences to new forms of entertainment such as Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience. “That kind of storytelling, building a film world, opened my eyes to the kind of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Anonymous Content, Nick Antosca’s Eat the Cat Partner for Horror and Genre Movie Joint Venture Anonymous Cat (Exclusive)

As scary movies continue to rule the fall box office, production/management firm Anonymous Content has partnered with Eat the Cat, the banner run by Nick Antosca, the prolific creator and series showrunner behind The Act and A Friend of the Family, and partner Alex Hedlund, on a new joint venture to make horror and genre films. With a plan to leverage creative and production resources from both Anonymous and Eat the Cat, the partnership, which is being titled Anonymous Cat, will focus on developing and producing what it calls premium filmmaker-driven fare in the spook space.More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Friend...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix, HBO and HBO Max Lead TV Nominations for 2023 Casting Society Artios Awards

Casting Society (CSA) announced the television, theater, short film and short form series nominations for the 38th annual Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of casting directors in these categories. Netflix earned 10 nominations, with original films The Adam Project and The Harder They Fall earning nods alongside series like Inventing Anna, Maid and Ozark. HBO and HBO Max also earned a combined 10 nominations including for Barry, Hacks, The Gilded Age and Succession. Apple TV+ and Hulu picked up five noms each.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Fire of Love,' 'Good Night Oppy' Lead 2022 Critics Choice Documentary AwardsByron Allen Unveils Inaugural...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy