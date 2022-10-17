Read full article on original website
Related
kingcityrustler.com
Community report outlines top health needs in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY — After months of data collection and tremendous input from the community, the Monterey County Health Needs Collaborative last week released the results of a comprehensive assessment of population health and health needs in Monterey County. The Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) highlights known health needs in...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Oct. 19, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:10 p.m. Vehicle theft on Heidi Dr. 8:47 p.m. Family dispute on Pepper Dr. 10:21 a.m. Vandalism and theft on S El Camino Real. 10:45 a.m. Battery on Elm Av. 12:15 p.m. Vehicle towed (expired registration over six months) on 6th...
kingcityrustler.com
King City High’s Homecoming Week culminates with crowning, football victory
KING CITY — The tradition of homecoming rode high this year with all the Mustang activities and celebrations planned for King City High School’s 2022 Homecoming. The weeks leading up to Homecoming Week, set for Oct. 3 through 7, were full of preparations for the upcoming school dress-up days, dance, rally and parade.
Comments / 0