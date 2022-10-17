ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Phillies Can Upset the Astros and Win the World Series

The Astros have yet to lose in the postseason, going 7–0 vs. the Mariners and Yankees. So how could the Phillies, a club with 87 wins in the regular season, the fewest of any National League playoff team, win four of seven against the American League champs? Here’s a blueprint for how Philadelphia could deliver yet another case of World Series heartbreak from the NL East to Houston.
Going all-in for 2022 was an easy decision for John Middleton, and the Phillies proved him right

To hear John Middleton tell it, the entire conversation lasted three minutes, maybe four. It was March 17, one week after the end of Major League Baseball’s unbecoming 99-day lockout and three weeks before a rushed opening day. Hundreds of free agents were unsigned. Teams scrambled to complete their rosters. And upon arriving that morning at the Phillies’ spring-training complex in Clearwater, Fla., president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski ducked his head into Middleton’s office.
