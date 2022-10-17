Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
How the Phillies Can Upset the Astros and Win the World Series
The Astros have yet to lose in the postseason, going 7–0 vs. the Mariners and Yankees. So how could the Phillies, a club with 87 wins in the regular season, the fewest of any National League playoff team, win four of seven against the American League champs? Here’s a blueprint for how Philadelphia could deliver yet another case of World Series heartbreak from the NL East to Houston.
Tri-City Herald
Going all-in for 2022 was an easy decision for John Middleton, and the Phillies proved him right
To hear John Middleton tell it, the entire conversation lasted three minutes, maybe four. It was March 17, one week after the end of Major League Baseball’s unbecoming 99-day lockout and three weeks before a rushed opening day. Hundreds of free agents were unsigned. Teams scrambled to complete their rosters. And upon arriving that morning at the Phillies’ spring-training complex in Clearwater, Fla., president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski ducked his head into Middleton’s office.
Tri-City Herald
Podcast: It’s Not a Coincidence the Phillies and Astros Made the World Series
Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver are joined by Inside the Astros own Kenny Van Doren to discuss the Philadelphia Phillies NLCS victory over the San Diego Padres and the upcoming World Series against the Houston Astros. When Inside the Phillies launched in September 2021 and Inside the Astros...
