Atlantic City Expressway will get a third lane to fix notorious bottleneck
A plan to widen a two lane, 13-mile section of the Atlantic City Expressway by adding a third lane in both directions along the center median is entering the design phase, representatives of the South Jersey Transportation Authority said Wednesday. The project will ease traffic backups, authority officials said. “Everyone...
thesunpapers.com
Rail line talk leads to frustration at committee meeting
The public portion of a township committee meeting on Oct. 17 once again was a contentious back-and-forth between committee members and Say No to GCL, who are against the proposed Glassboro Camden Line. The light-rail transit line that will run from Camden to Glassboro was first proposed in 1996 and...
Why It’ll Be Slow Going at Busy Northfield NJ Intersection Today
Road work: You're always thankful that they're finally doing it, but it's never being done at a convenient time for you. That's the case with a project happening in Northfield today (October 18, 2022). The Northfield Police Department is letting people know about a project being done on Tilton Road...
Lagoon Assessments Questioned In Brick
BRICK – With a new way of assessing waterfront properties to pay for dredging, some residents are concerned that the new costs are not being spread out fairly. Brick is in the process of getting a township-wide dredging permit from the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, which means each lagoon neighborhood in need of dredging does not have to apply for their own permit and could use the townwide permit. Nejecho Beach was a pilot project, Business Administrator Joanne Bergin said.
downbeach.com
ACUA offering CNG vehicle safety training for first responders
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is hosting a compressed natural gas Vehicle Safety Event for local fire departments, police and emergency management personnel. The event will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at ACUA’s Environmental Park, 6700 Delilah Road. The purpose...
Deptford, NJ driver dies after colliding with 2 FedEx trucks
DEPTFORD — A 24-year-old township man is dead after the car he was driving collided with two FedEx trucks. According to police, the driver of the late model Honda Accord was driving on Clements Bridge Road, near the Camden County border on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 8:52 a.m., when he collided with the pair of FedEx trucks.
ATLANTIC AVENUE SET TO CLOSE IN DELRAY BEACH
Construction To Result In “Full Road Closure” According To Florida Dept. Of Transportation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two road projects will lead to the closure of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach starting tonight. Motorists are urged to seek detours and pay attention to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Railway work will delay traffic, add noise
Expect frequent train horns and longer traffic delays the rest of this month as Brightline upgrades track and signal systems at railroad crossings in Boca Raton in preparation for the Brightline Boca Raton station. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, flaggers will be present at the crossings listed below and drivers can...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Father Rescues Children in House Fire
A father of three hurried his children to safety early Tuesday morning when a fire tore through the family home on Ferndale Drive in Ocean City. “It was around 6:15 a.m. I got them out as fast as I could,” Dan Bogdan said as he watched firefighters walk around the charred remains of his home. “I grabbed the baby and got out.”
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Residents Wake up to Invader in their Bedroom
Toms River residents woke up extremely frightened this morning when they encountered a burglar standing in their bedroom, TLS has learned. At around 6:30 AM this morning, a burglar broke into a Silverton area home while the residents slept, and ransacked the home before making his way upstairs. He then...
tamaractalk.com
New Splash Pad in Tamarac Village is a Safety Hazard and Must Be Demolished Says City
The new splash pad in Tamarac Village has serious safety and maintenance issues and would have to be demolished and reconstructed. That’s according to Maxine Calloway, Tamarac’s director of community development, who gave the commission an update on October 12, explaining that after a recent inspection, the city discovered significant construction defects.
cw34.com
"We're gonna be homeless:" Mobile home residents have 6 months to move, abandon homes
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — “It couldn’t have happened at a worse time," said Tom Wozniak. Tom Wozniak has lived in Hi-Acres Mobile Home Park for 9 years — now he’s getting evicted. Residents in the mobile home park have been receiving letters mailed...
Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
No One Seems to Know The Fate of This Popular Toms River, NJ Restaurant
It seems like the rumor mill is churning, and I, like you, am just trying to get some solid answers. The other night I was perusing Facebook when I stumbled upon a post that made me scratch my head a little bit. I follow a lot of Ocean County and...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Vehicle Flips in Toms River
Moments ago on Old Freehold Road in Toms River. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
Woman dies in North Philadelphia house fire
A woman was found dead after a house fire in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.
‘He never walked the boardwalk with me that summer’: Sandy couple finishes rebuilding home just before husband dies
Some residents across New Jersey are still recovering from the destruction of Superstorm Sandy as we approach 10 years, and one Ortley Beach couple paid the ultimate price to rebuild what they lost.
2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Roof Of South Florida Home
The plane also took out some power lines, cutting off power to dozens of residents.
billypenn.com
As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?
Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
southjerseyobserver.com
Franklin Twp. Conducting Public Auction of Surplus Land on Oct. 26
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., the Township of Franklin in Gloucester County will be conducting a sale of real property by public auction. The public auction will be held in the Municipal Courtroom located at 1571 Delsea Drive Franklinville NJ 08322. To view the land-sale properties, click...
