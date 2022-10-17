ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunpapers.com

Rail line talk leads to frustration at committee meeting

The public portion of a township committee meeting on Oct. 17 once again was a contentious back-and-forth between committee members and Say No to GCL, who are against the proposed Glassboro Camden Line. The light-rail transit line that will run from Camden to Glassboro was first proposed in 1996 and...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lagoon Assessments Questioned In Brick

BRICK – With a new way of assessing waterfront properties to pay for dredging, some residents are concerned that the new costs are not being spread out fairly. Brick is in the process of getting a township-wide dredging permit from the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, which means each lagoon neighborhood in need of dredging does not have to apply for their own permit and could use the townwide permit. Nejecho Beach was a pilot project, Business Administrator Joanne Bergin said.
BRICK, NJ
downbeach.com

ACUA offering CNG vehicle safety training for first responders

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is hosting a compressed natural gas Vehicle Safety Event for local fire departments, police and emergency management personnel. The event will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at ACUA’s Environmental Park, 6700 Delilah Road. The purpose...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
BOCANEWSNOW

ATLANTIC AVENUE SET TO CLOSE IN DELRAY BEACH

Construction To Result In “Full Road Closure” According To Florida Dept. Of Transportation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two road projects will lead to the closure of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach starting tonight. Motorists are urged to seek detours and pay attention to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Railway work will delay traffic, add noise

Expect frequent train horns and longer traffic delays the rest of this month as Brightline upgrades track and signal systems at railroad crossings in Boca Raton in preparation for the Brightline Boca Raton station. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, flaggers will be present at the crossings listed below and drivers can...
BOCA RATON, FL
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Father Rescues Children in House Fire

A father of three hurried his children to safety early Tuesday morning when a fire tore through the family home on Ferndale Drive in Ocean City. “It was around 6:15 a.m. I got them out as fast as I could,” Dan Bogdan said as he watched firefighters walk around the charred remains of his home. “I grabbed the baby and got out.”
OCEAN CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Residents Wake up to Invader in their Bedroom

Toms River residents woke up extremely frightened this morning when they encountered a burglar standing in their bedroom, TLS has learned. At around 6:30 AM this morning, a burglar broke into a Silverton area home while the residents slept, and ransacked the home before making his way upstairs. He then...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
tamaractalk.com

New Splash Pad in Tamarac Village is a Safety Hazard and Must Be Demolished Says City

The new splash pad in Tamarac Village has serious safety and maintenance issues and would have to be demolished and reconstructed. That’s according to Maxine Calloway, Tamarac’s director of community development, who gave the commission an update on October 12, explaining that after a recent inspection, the city discovered significant construction defects.
TAMARAC, FL
Cat Country 107.3

Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ

It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTO: Vehicle Flips in Toms River

Moments ago on Old Freehold Road in Toms River. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
TOMS RIVER, NJ
billypenn.com

As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?

Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Franklin Twp. Conducting Public Auction of Surplus Land on Oct. 26

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., the Township of Franklin in Gloucester County will be conducting a sale of real property by public auction. The public auction will be held in the Municipal Courtroom located at 1571 Delsea Drive Franklinville NJ 08322. To view the land-sale properties, click...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy