Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
NBC Bay Area
Oakland's 30-Day Crackdown on Violence Seems to Be Working. Here's How.
The Oakland police chief made an announcement Tuesday with a welcomed update - the department's 30-day crackdown on violence is working. "Less people have lost their lives as a result of this," Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a press conference. It's been a month since the launch of an...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate Fatal Shooting as Chief Updates Anti-Gun Violence Plan
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday as the chief gave an update Tuesday on his plan to combat gun violence. ShotSpotter detected the shots just before 1:30 p.m. Monday in the area of the 1400 block of 96th Avenue near International Boulevard. Officers arrived...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara Police Officer Stops Burglars During Routine Patrol at Indoor Shooting Range
A Santa Clara police officer managed to interrupt a burglary at an indoor shooting range. The thieves were so surprised, they ended up dropping several guns they had just stolen. The incident began when the officer was doing his routine patrol just before 4 a.m. Tuesday when he came across...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Great-Grandmother Confronts Criminal, Saves Neighbor From Attempted Robbery
A 76-year-old great-grandmother from Oakland is being hailed a hero after she confronted a criminal and saved her elderly neighbor from an attempted robbery. The incident happened earlier this month when Ann Butler was walking just outside her home. “As I walked past him, he walked out of his car...
NBC Bay Area
Authorities Investigate Deadly Police Shooting in Castro Valley Area
A man who authorities say opened fire at an apartment complex in Hayward Monday morning before leading law enforcement on a pursuit was fatally shot by police when he attempted to carjack a passerby at gunpoint in the Castro Valley area, officials said. The police shooting happened at about 10:15...
NBC Bay Area
Juveniles Steal Elderly Woman's Bag, Cane: San Francisco Police
Three juveniles reportedly stole an elderly woman's personal bag and walking cane while she was riding a Muni bus in San Francisco on Saturday, police said. The robbery happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Mission and 16th streets, according to police. The 79-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
NBC Bay Area
CHP Seeks Help in Case of 16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck on I-680 in San Jose
The California Highway Patrol is seeking details about a collision earlier this month that killed a 16-year-old girl walking on Interstate 680 in San Jose. Officers responded to multiple calls beginning at 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 3 about a collision on southbound I-680 just south of the Jackson Street interchange, according to the CHP.
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Mayor Says He Was Punched While Leaving Event Tuesday
Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said Tuesday afternoon that he was punched while leaving an event earlier in the day. “I can confirm that the reports of my being punched at an event today are true," he said in a statement released by the city. "After giving a speech at a luncheon hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, I was aggressively approached by an older white male in his late 50s. When it became clear that he was seeking a confrontation, I asked him to leave.
NBC Bay Area
Buried Car Removed From Atherton Backyard Taken to Crime Lab: Sources
Investigators are expected to reveal new details Monday about a car that was discovered buried in the backyard of an Atherton estate last week and was removed Saturday. Sources told NBC Bay Area that police managed to fully excavate the Mercedes Benz convertible Saturday, and it was taken to a crime lab, where it's being scoured for evidence.
NBC Bay Area
Police Warn Residents of Phone Scam From Callers Posing as Officers
Someone is posing as a Danville Police officer to scam callers, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields warned residents on Monday. Callers are told that they have missed jury duty and that they need to pay a fine or a warrant for their arrest will be issued, Shields said. The chief...
NBC Bay Area
Teens Attack, Rob 79-Year-Old in San Francisco's Mission District
An elderly woman was attacked and robbed by three teens in San Francisco over the weekend as she got off a Muni bus in the Mission District, police said. One girl and two boys assaulted and injured the 79-year-old Asian woman on Saturday afternoon at the 16th and Mission exit -- one of many attacks on members of the AAPI community in recent years.
NBC Bay Area
6-Year-Old Injured in Castro Valley Hit-and-Run
Officials are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 6-year-old in Castro Valley. The incident occurred on Nunes Avenue around 5 p.m. when the child was crossing the street with a sibling, the California Highway Patrol said. A white SUV-style vehicle is believed to be involved, officials said. The child suffered non...
NBC Bay Area
Police Warn of Uptick in Thefts of Power Tools
Oakland police are warning residents about the rising number of robberies and burglaries of power tools in the city, police said Friday. The crimes are happening mainly during the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most of the recent thefts have occurred in the Oakland hills. Two to four...
NBC Bay Area
Coroner IDs Woman Found on Fire in Antioch, Suspects in Custody
Authorities in Antioch have identified the remains of a woman who was found on fire off a city trail on Oct. 17. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the coroner based on her dental records, Antioch Police said. Two people of interest have also been arrested on suspicion of her...
NBC Bay Area
Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland
Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, Firefighter Among 3 Hurt in 3-Alarm Blaze at North San Jose Home
A woman died, and a firefighter was among three injured early Tuesday morning in a three-alarm fire at a house in North San Jose. The blaze ignited at about 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Via Montez in a neighborhood off Interstate 680, near Morrill Middle School.
NBC Bay Area
Redwood City Votes for Temporary Ban on New Gun Stores
Redwood City councilmembers voted Monday for a temporary ban on new gun stores. The city doesn't have any gun shops right now, but at least two retailers have applied to open one up, including one close to Roosevelt Elementary School that had a lot of parents upset. The city passed...
NBC Bay Area
Unusual 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Caught South Bay Residents Off Guard
An initial 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the South Bay was followed by several aftershocks, but people near the quake's epicenter describe the big hit as a jolt. People in the Evergreen neighborhood felt the quake in several places including stores where owners said although they felt the jolt, nothing came off the shelves.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies, Another Injured After Being Hit by Car in San Francisco
One woman died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in San Francisco Monday morning, police said. The collision happened just before 11 a.m. in the area of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street, according to police. The driver, identified as a man, stayed at the...
NBC Bay Area
Mistah F.A.B. Moderates Oakland Mayoral Debate
Rapper and songwriter Mistah F.A.B. was in his hometown of Oakland Tuesday moderating the mayoral debate between seven of the 10 candidates. “We need a change to come,” he said. “Today is about figuring out a way to engage without being enraged.”. The candidates are in the running...
