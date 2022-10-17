ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Housing advocates want Maine to replace and restart emergency rent relief program

Housing advocates are calling on the state to create an emergency rental assistance program, to replace the one that has almost been exhausted of federal funds. The program was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also placed unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms. Maine Housing paused the program for new applicants last month amid rising demand for help and dwindling funds.
COVID, other respiratory viruses are straining hospital capacity in Maine

The two largest hospital systems in Maine are grappling with capacity issues as several viruses are circulating in communities. Dr. Dora Ann Mills, chief health improvement officer at MaineHealth, said as of Tuesday morning 85 patients were hospitalized across their system with COVID-19 — and 14 young children were hospitalized with RSV or other respiratory viruses.
Standardized tests show big academic drops in Maine during the pandemic

Maine students' scores on the "nation's report card" have fallen significantly over the past three years, as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted learning. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, is administered across the country every two years to assess students' progress in reading and mathematics, though the most recent round of testing was delayed a year because of the pandemic.
Free school lunches in Maine alleviate food insecurity and tap into local sources

During the pandemic, school lunches across the country were paid for by the federal government--but that ended in September. Maine is one of the only states that is continuing the free school breakfast and lunch program. We'll talk with school nutrition experts about how the free meal program is going, and its impacts on students and families. We'll also find out about menu choices, collaborations with local food sources, and changes to school nutrition programs.
The horror genre in Maine, from books to film, including film series Damnationland

Just in time for Halloween, we’ll discuss why Maine seems to be a hotbed for scary stories and terrifying movies, from Nathaniel Hawthorne to Stephen King. Damnationland presents original works from Maine filmmakers that redefine the classic thriller and horror categories. For over a decade, Damnationland programs have featured world premieres of short films produced in by Mainers, exclusively for the Halloween season.
