During the pandemic, school lunches across the country were paid for by the federal government--but that ended in September. Maine is one of the only states that is continuing the free school breakfast and lunch program. We'll talk with school nutrition experts about how the free meal program is going, and its impacts on students and families. We'll also find out about menu choices, collaborations with local food sources, and changes to school nutrition programs.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO