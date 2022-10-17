Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative offers financial incentives for delayed haying and summer pasture stockpiling

Read full article on original website
Disappearing acres: America could lose more than 18M acres of farmland by 2040, according to new report
Farmland sustains life around the country, but it’s disappearing as cities grow. American Farmland Trust (AFT) took a deep dive into the numbers. What the nonprofit organization found is the losses will only continue without action. “Well-managed farmland supports wildlife and biodiversity, cleans our water, increases resilience to natural...
California's tomato farmers are getting squeezed by water crisis as growing costs continues to rise
Take a summertime drive on Interstate 5 through the heart of the Golden State and it is nearly impossible to miss the truckloads of tomatoes being hauled straight from harvest to production. This year, however, fewer tomatoes were grown as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers...
WVU to research effective ways to use manure as organic fertilizer
West Virginia University researchers, led by Elizabeth Rowen and a team of faculty from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, will study the use of manure as an organic fertilizer, thanks to a $750,000 grant from the USDA. More specifically, they are digging into the most effective ways to reduce insects and pathogens that threaten crops.
Farmers in US Midwest struggle amid prolonged drought
Months without rain have left farmers across the vast US Midwest, part of the country's essential "breadbasket," seeing crop yields in freefall, with some fields too damaged to harvest. At the 4,000-acre (1,600-hectare) Tucker Farms in Venango, Nebraska, "we were only able to harvest... around 500" acres, most of it...
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak
A northwest Iowa dairy farm has agreed to pay $10,000 for a manure leak in March that spanned several days, polluted a creek and killed an unknown number of fish, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The leak was first noted by workers at Black Soil Dairy near Granville on March 11, but […] The post Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Country’s First Hmong-Owned and -Operated Farm
For the first time in US history, Hmong American farmers have gone from farmland renters to owners. The Hmong American Farmers Association (HAFA)—an association founded in 2011 by a group of farmers in Minnesota looking to advocate for Hmong American farmers in the state—says that the recent purchase of 155 acres of Minnesota farmland marks the first time in American history that Hmong farmers own and operate their own farm operation on US soil.
A California farm is inviting visitors to 'cuddle' turkeys
The farm describes turkeys as intelligent and compassionate sentient beings.
