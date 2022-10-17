ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative offers financial incentives for delayed haying and summer pasture stockpiling

By PRESS RELEASE
royalexaminer.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
beefmagazine.com

WVU to research effective ways to use manure as organic fertilizer

West Virginia University researchers, led by Elizabeth Rowen and a team of faculty from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, will study the use of manure as an organic fertilizer, thanks to a $750,000 grant from the USDA. More specifically, they are digging into the most effective ways to reduce insects and pathogens that threaten crops.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Phys.org

Farmers in US Midwest struggle amid prolonged drought

Months without rain have left farmers across the vast US Midwest, part of the country's essential "breadbasket," seeing crop yields in freefall, with some fields too damaged to harvest. At the 4,000-acre (1,600-hectare) Tucker Farms in Venango, Nebraska, "we were only able to harvest... around 500" acres, most of it...
VENANGO, NE
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak

A northwest Iowa dairy farm has agreed to pay $10,000 for a manure leak in March that spanned several days, polluted a creek and killed an unknown number of fish, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The leak was first noted by workers at Black Soil Dairy near Granville on March 11, but […] The post Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
modernfarmer.com

The Country’s First Hmong-Owned and -Operated Farm

For the first time in US history, Hmong American farmers have gone from farmland renters to owners. The Hmong American Farmers Association (HAFA)—an association founded in 2011 by a group of farmers in Minnesota looking to advocate for Hmong American farmers in the state—says that the recent purchase of 155 acres of Minnesota farmland marks the first time in American history that Hmong farmers own and operate their own farm operation on US soil.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy