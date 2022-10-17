ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?

What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

The 49ers’ Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is November 1. That means the 49ers have two more games to assess their roster and decide what position they need to acquire. Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half their starters are injured. They could trade for a running back such as Christian McCaffrey to jumpstart an offense that currently ranks 18th out 32 teams in yards. Or they could trade for an edge rusher such as Brian Burns to help a defensive line that currently doesn't have Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead or Javon Kinlaw.
Tri-City Herald

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/20

CB Donte Jackson (ankle) CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) LB Cory Littleton (groin) DE Henry Anderson (elbow) S Sean Chandler (hamstring) WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) OT Taylor Moton (knee) FULL. N/A. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Conflicting NFL, College Schedules Contributing to CFP Expansion Delay

View the original article to see embedded media. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers met in Dallas on Thursday in the latest round of meetings surrounding potential expansion. Exiting the meetings on Thursday, there was no official update regarding timeline of expansion of the playoff. “They made progress. They’re...

