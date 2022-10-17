Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Admits Netflix Documentary ‘May Not Be the Way She and Prince Harry Would Have Told Their Story’
Meghan Markle has finally revealed something about her and Prince Harry's upcoming Netflix docuseries saying it "might not be the way they would have told their story."
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology
A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men.
Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood
The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
‘CSI’ Vet Carol Mendelsohn Signs First-Look Broadcast Deal With Fox
Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz’s Carol Mendelsohn Productions (CMP) has signed a multi-year first-look broadcast direct deal with Fox Entertainment. The announcement was made by Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment, during MIPCOM Cannes. Under the deal, CMP will develop scripted drams for Fox. Should any shows be greenlit, they would be wholly owned by Fox with Mendelsohn and Weitz executive producing.
Joni Mitchell to Headline a ‘Joni Jam’ in 2023 With Brandi Carlile
This year saw the unexpected return of Joni Mitchell to the stage for the first time in nearly a decade, as a surprise festival guest, but the singer-songwriter is now giving fans an early notice that she’ll perform at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington June 10, 2023, alongside her friend Brandi Carlile and others, as part of a “Joni Jam.”
23 Baffling And Infuriating Movie Plot Holes You Never Noticed Before
"In The Karate Kid (1984), the referee overseeing the climactic battle had repeatedly told competitors that kicks to the face are not allowed. Later, however, we see Daniel pull off the crane kick move and win by...kicking Johnny in the face."
'Black Adam' ending explained: How Dwayne Johnson's superhero changes the DC Extended Universe going forward
Dwayne Johnson finally gets to step into the DCEU with "Black Adam," but how does the antihero fit into the universe, and what does the ending mean?
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Natalie Morales (EXCLUSIVE)
She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Morales is the latest addition to the Apple TV Plus drama’s expanding Season 3 cast, with other recently announced stars including Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles who will reprise her Season 2 role. The series is led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with other stars including Lee, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino.
‘House of the Dragon’s‘ Wild Pace Made It TV’s Most Fun and Dizzying Show
“Baelor” was, after all, the first-season “Game of Thrones” episode that reset fan expectations and made the show’s legend. In it, the seeming hero of the series, Ned Stark (Sean Bean) waited for his execution, a fate that seemed unthinkable to fans who hadn’t read the books. That it ended up carried out, cutting short the life of the person for whom we’d been rooting, meant that not only this was a world in which no one was safe, but in which morality was irrelevant.
