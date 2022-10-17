ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

WJLA

'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

An opportunity to affect needed change

When a once in a lifetime opportunity presents itself, some people will say it’s because the stars have lined up. Others might say that the forces of nature have come together, creating the perfect storm. Still, others will say it’s the “Will of God “intervening. Whatever...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Supervisors explore budget carryover process and new software prior to light meeting agenda – THEN there was the closed session

As Robertson told the board, state codes require that budget amendments exceeding 1% of the total projected expenditures in the currently approved budget year require a public hearing allowing citizen input prior to final board action. That public hearing is targeted for October 25. The balance of the work session...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Carson Ray Shenk (1943 – 2022)

Carson Ray Shenk, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Woods Cove in Front Royal, surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theburn.com

Exclusive: Duck Donuts headed to Loudoun County

Red alert. This is not a drill. Duck Donuts has signed a lease for its first location in Loudoun County. And the folks in South Riding are the lucky ones who will be neighbors to the new store. The Burn has learned that the uber-popular doughnut chain will be taking...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
thsthepack.com

Scream: A Haunted House Experience in Leesburg

Scream, a haunted house attraction at Graydon Manor in Loudoun County, is a fall event open all weekends of October. The “post-apocalyptic world” themed haunted house provides a frightening and exciting experience. Many students at Tuscarora are volunteers at Scream, serving as actors, working on the event staff, or being on the makeup team.
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan

Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

'Biden Sucks': Obscene signs over highway to be removed

WASHINGTON - Signs over I-495 and I-270 that say anti-Biden and anti-Democrat messages will be removed, according to Evan Glass, Vice President & At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council. The signs were spotted on the Bradly Blvd. overpass Tuesday. Montgomery County’s Dept of Transportation and the Maryland State Highway...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WHSV

Police searching for Basye abduction suspect

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says they have located the truck believed to be driven by Mitchell Markley Jr., who allegedly kidnapped April Cline from her home in Basye on Wednesday. Cline is reportedly safe, and with police, but police are still looking for...
BASYE, VA
wfmd.com

The Two Frederick County Sheriff’s Candidates Debate In Virtual Forum Sunday Night

The debate was broadcast over ZOOM. . Frederick, Md (KM) The two candidates for Frederick County Sheriff squared off in a virtual forum on Sunday evening. They were each asked about their qualifications for office. In his answer, challenger Karl Bickel said he was second in command at the Sheriff’s Office several years ago, and he contrasted himself with incumbent Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “In contrast to the current sheriff, I am not an election denier and MAGA Trump supporter, a member of an extremist organization. I am not one who takes trips to the Mexico border funded by a hate group, or goes to Mar-A-Lago to mingle with like-minded election deniers or insurrectionists,” he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FALLS CHURCH, VA

