Elmira, NY

Student at Elmira College embraces Hispanic Heritage while leading her peers

By De'Jah Gross
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Leslie Monterrosa decided to come to Elmira College after a surprising phone call from Cody Griswold, the head coach for the Men’s and Women’s Wrestling teams.

She’s a junior from Gardena, California and spent part of her life living in Netzahualcoyotl, Mexico. Although Leslie did not plan to attend college, she was impressed by the coach’s persistence and ability to meet her needs. “If you ask any of the girls on the team why they are here, they will say Coach,” she said.

Before considering college, Leslie had hopes of joining the National Guard. However, she now has different plans that will help bring her family together.

“I want to become an FBI agent and get my dad papers and bring him over here so he can be reunited with my siblings and myself,” Monterrosa continued.

Monterrosa also wears many hats around campus while fulfilling her captain duties. She’s a resident assistant (RA) and a tutor for American Sign Language, Spanish, and English. She’s also the founder and president of the Sharing a Smile club, which provides basic necessities for the homeless such as toiletries.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

