Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months

HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
The importance of regular home heater maintenance

HOUSTON — One Hour Air Conditioning And Heating has a special offer for our viewers. Mention "Great Day Houston" and receive an additional $10 off the already discounted price of $69 on your heating tune-up. To take advantage of this deal, you must call today to book your appointment.
Father shot, injured while lying in bed at NW Houston home

HOUSTON — A father was shot in his head Tuesday while he was lying in bed at his northwest Houston home, according to Houston police. Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting at the home on Hartwick Road near Hardy Street. A bullet went through the house and hit the man while his teenage children were in another room.
Woman dead in Baytown apartment fire, officials say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was found in a unit following an apartment fire in Baytown late Tuesday, according to the Baytown Fire Department. This started at 10:15 p.m. at a complex just off Ward Road near Narcille Street. The fire was put out around 11 p.m. The Baytown...
Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
18-year-old hit by vehicle near Benjamin Davis High School in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old girl was hit by a car behind Benjamin Davis High School Monday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while walking to school near Spears Road in the Greenspoint area in north Harris County, according to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road. Houston police said the three men were standing...
Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016

HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
