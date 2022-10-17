Read full article on original website
CenterPoint blames NW Harris County power outages on 'wildlife interference'
CYPRESS, Texas — People who live in northwest Harris County told KHOU 11 News their power has been temporarily going on and off for weeks and they're frustrated they haven't been able to get answers about the power surges. “It was literally like someone was messing with the lights,"...
Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months
HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed by a Houston police officer outside a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to a call of an aggressive panhandler on Wirt Road near Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.
Overnight storms spark power outages, leave trees downed in Houston area
HOUSTON — Overnight storms left thousands without power and many downed trees in parts of the Greater Houston area early Tuesday. Most of the damage was north of Houston. There were some fallen trees and limbs in Montgomery County. KHOU 11 News found damage in a subdivision near The...
The importance of regular home heater maintenance
HOUSTON — One Hour Air Conditioning And Heating has a special offer for our viewers. Mention "Great Day Houston" and receive an additional $10 off the already discounted price of $69 on your heating tune-up. To take advantage of this deal, you must call today to book your appointment.
Father shot, injured while lying in bed at NW Houston home
HOUSTON — A father was shot in his head Tuesday while he was lying in bed at his northwest Houston home, according to Houston police. Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting at the home on Hartwick Road near Hardy Street. A bullet went through the house and hit the man while his teenage children were in another room.
1 killed, another injured in shooting at southwest Houston gas station
HOUSTON — A man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston, according to Houston police. Several callers and shot spotters alerted police and the fire department to the shooting at a Chevron gas station on Reed Road off Highway 288 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Woman dead in Baytown apartment fire, officials say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was found in a unit following an apartment fire in Baytown late Tuesday, according to the Baytown Fire Department. This started at 10:15 p.m. at a complex just off Ward Road near Narcille Street. The fire was put out around 11 p.m. The Baytown...
Landscaping worker hit by vehicle in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A landscaping worker was injured when he was hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened on Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive. The road is closed heading east as deputies...
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
Houston SPCA offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest of animal abuse suspect
HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for abusing a dog. The SPCA said someone tightly wrapped a hair tie around the snout of a chihuahua mix puppy, causing severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.
Houston Forecast: Overnight storms clear out leaving cooler temps
A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight.
Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
Wrong-way driver in Slingshot blamed for 5-vehicle crash, HCSO says
HOUSTON — The driver of a Slingshot was badly hurt Saturday night when he crashed into four other vehicles on FM 529, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. He was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes near Barker Cypress Road when he lost control, according to HCSO Deputy Mohammad Amad.
18-year-old hit by vehicle near Benjamin Davis High School in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old girl was hit by a car behind Benjamin Davis High School Monday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while walking to school near Spears Road in the Greenspoint area in north Harris County, according to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road. Houston police said the three men were standing...
At least one dead after truck slams into bus stop, fence in fiery crash in N. Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fiery crash that left at least one person dead in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 3:45 a.m. on West Dyna Drive near Airline Drive. Houston police said the driver appears to have lost control of their pickup...
Store clerk finds driver shot after responding to crash along Gulf Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON — A driver was found shot after crashing his car along the Gulf Freeway Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 9:20 p.m. on the feeder lane near Duroux Road in La Marque. Police said a store clerk saw the crash and went to...
Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016
HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
