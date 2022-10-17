Read full article on original website
Johnstown hosts 17th annual career, transition fair
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) Acting Executive Director Ryan Hyde will join more than 900 participants for the 17th annual Career & Transition Fair. The fair is taking place at the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) […]
Blair County woman volunteers with American Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Ian
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The American Red Cross has been supporting the victims of Hurricane Ian since the category 4 storm made landfall, leaving destruction behind in Florida and surrounding states just a few weeks ago. A Blair county American Red Cross volunteer, Cathy Keefe, has traveled to Florida...
Huntingdon Job Fair offers potential better jobs, PA Careerlink says
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Careerlink job fair in the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Hall gave potential candidates an opportunity at a potentially better job than their current one, Huntingdon Site Administrator Barbara Covert said. “Employers are very willing and wanting to interview candidates and see if there’s opportunities to train and grow their workforce,” […]
Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why
LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
IUP STUDENT, INDIANA COUNTY NATIVE, SELECTED FOR MERIT-BASED SCHOLARSHIP
An Indiana County native was selected for a merit-based scholarship, officials at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced today. Maura Buggey, a Speech-Language Pathology major at IUP, was selected for the 2022 Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc.’s scholarship for students in the university’s Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services department.
Centre County students guaranteed admission to Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania
After State College approved an agreement with Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, other school districts have also announced guaranteed admission.
State College Community Police
The deadly, police involved shooting of a State College man, more than 3 years ago continues to reverberate in that community. One of the initiatives that emerged provides residents with a new way to interact with the State College Police Department. In many communities, if you have a complaint about...
Russell family protest to raise awareness for officer safety
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The family of fallen Blair County correctional officer Rhonda Russell protested outside the prison Thursday, Oct. 20 to raise awareness for officer safety. Approximately ten members of her family and friend stood outside with signs that read “Justice for Rhonda” or “She Didn’t Know.” Russell was killed on duty during a […]
Johnstown State Theater director receives Dan Holland Promise Award
The historic State Theater in Downtown Johnstown received an award this month. The executive director of the theater, Eric Reighard, was honored with the Dan Holland Promise Award of 2022 from the Young Preservationists Association. The organization’s mission is to represent and promote younger voices in historic preservation and they...
More heated debate over proposed State College connector project
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — The first of two meetings on the state college connector project was held Wednesday evening. Douglas Braff attended the meeting at Mount Nittany Middle School. Since its conception, the State College Connector Project has been a source of controversy. "Every single route goes right...
Clearfield County looking for poll workers
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – As the November election date is closing some locations are still looking for workers to help run the polls. Each year hundreds of workers come together to help the voting process go smoothly. However, Clearfield County is still looking for workers for this year’s elections. According to the Clearfield County […]
Altoona woman speaks about Hurricane Ian volunteer experience in Florida
ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ)–Nearly 2,200 American Red Cross volunteers have helped with Hurricane Ian relief in the weeks following the storm. One of those volunteers is from Altoona and is currently in Florida. Cathy Keefe arrived in Florida on October 5th. She’s been a volunteer with the American Red Cross for four years, going on six […]
Altoona woman publishes children’s book in honor of her father
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman, Typhani Russo, just recently published a children’s book in memory and honor of her dad. Russo wrote and illustrated the book called #87 Sent from Heaven. It is a story about hockey because she and her dad shared a passion for both the sport and books. For […]
Repair work on Route 53 to cause a one-day detour in Philipsburg
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 53 in Philipsburg will be closed for a day bringing a temporary traffic detour. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted area drivers of the closure that will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Centre County PennDOT maintenance crews will be working to fill potholes and make […]
1 killed in Westmoreland County crash
A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. Hempfield Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic said two vehicles collided and firefighters extricated a passenger. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.
New bridge being built to connect Ghost Town Trail, Duman Lake
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the Ghost Town Trail will soon be connected to Duman Lake thanks in part to a new bridge. The Center for Metal Arts is constructing a steel bridge over Elk Creek to replace a former maintenance bridge for the treatment plant.
'My last work:' Windber man with ALS produces documentary with daughter
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Production is in progress for a documentary about the small town of Windber, nestled in the rolling hills of Somerset County. It's called Berwindland, and is written, produced, and directed by father-daughter duo Dave and Anna Louder. "It's been really good to see him...
Harris Township Supervisors Speak Out Against Proposed State College Area Connector Options
Ahead of two public meetings on the project this week, Harris Township supervisors aren’t mincing words when it comes to the three proposed potential routes for PennDOT’s State College Area Connector highway. “As it stands now, there are no winners with the three alignments that are moving forward,”...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Check your tickets! You could be a winner!. A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $250,000 was sold in Fayette County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold for the Oct. 18 drawing at the Prokopovitch Pitt Stop Market in Perryopolis.
82nd Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus this weekend
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Fun acts and sweet treats are available this weekend at the 82nd annual Jaffa Shrine Circus in Altoona. The annual show will feature traditional fun acts. They’ll also be joined by acts that were featured on America’s Got Talent. These acts include a new human cannonball, the Puppy Pals, the Official Flyers […]
