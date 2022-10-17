Read full article on original website
food-safety.com
AMR, WGS Food Safety Developments in UK
The UK Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) recently published a review of its scientific accomplishments throughout 2021. The report highlights certain developments that impact food safety regarding whole genome sequencing (WGS) and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). APHA has reported an ongoing transition from conventional serotyping to WGS-based typing of Salmonella....
International Organizations Develop One Health Action Plan, Food Safety is Key Component
Four international organizations are focusing on strengthening food safety as part of a One Health approach to human and environmental health. The Food and Agriculture of the United Nations (FAO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) have launched the “One Health Joint Plan of Action (2022–2026)” to address issues such as zoonotic pandemics and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through six interdependent action tracks, one of which is dedicated to food safety.
FDA Small Entity Compliance Guide for LAAF Program
To help small entities participate in or comply with the Laboratory Accreditation for Analyses of Foods (LAAF) program, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a guidance. In addition to the Small Entity Compliance Guide, FDA has provided other resources regarding the LAAF program in recent months, including a dashboard and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs).
UK Takes Steps to Regulate Online Food Sales, Delivery Services
Recognizing the existing regulatory gaps regarding online food sales, the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) has developed a new Food Safety Charter with three of the nation’s largest online food delivery platforms. The charter commits Just Eat, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo to ensuring that the approximate 170,000 businesses selling food through their services are registered with their local authorities and meet a minimum standard under the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme.
Lessons Learned from Retail Food Regulatory Challenges During COVID-19 Pandemic
A review published in the Journal of Public Health Management and Practice provides insight into the challenges of conducting retail food inspections during the COVID-19 pandemic, and summarizes lessons that can be learned for prioritizing retail food regulatory actions in the face of future unprecedented public health circumstances. The review...
