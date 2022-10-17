Read full article on original website
Spirit Wear
Calling all Beaver fans… Our school spirit wear is now available for purchase! Featuring the new beaver logo–voted on by students and staff last Spring. We have a variety of merchandise for both kids and adults to choose from. Act fast – the deadline to order is November...
Letter to the editor: Support Issue 8
On Nov. 8, Tuscarawas County residents will have the opportunity to continue their legacy of support for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families by voting yes on Issue 8 ― a renewal levy for the Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Starlight School. As a behavioral health partner with TuscBDD, I urge my fellow citizens of Tuscarawas County to vote in favor of this renewal levy as this funding is used to support more than 600...
Center School: Honoring Dyslexia Awareness Month and ADHD Awareness Month Since 1989
Mrs. Mindy Wawrzyniak, Head of School enjoying the fall day with students. Center School in Abington has been successfully serving students diagnosed with language-based learning disabilities, primarily dyslexia, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), for decades. Many people are unaware of what dyslexia and ADHD are, and often. assume it...
