WJAC TV
Johnstown Halloween parade is back for another spooky night
The annual Johnstown Halloween parade took place this evening. Several community groups from the area came together to organize this year's parade. Which started at Sargent's Stadium at the point and traveled down Main street. Thousands of people showed up to see over 70 parade units go by while playing...
WJAC TV
PSP investigating early morning fire that destroyed 3 trailers in Blair Co.
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — A state police fire marshal has been called in to help investigate the cause of an early morning fire that destroyed multiple trailers in Blair County Wednesday morning. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet Drive in East...
WJAC TV
Fire at Somerset County home under investigation
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Investigators are looking into what started a fire at a home in Somerset County. Crews arrived on the scene in the 6500 block of Somerset Pike in Jenner Township around 5:20 p.m. Sunday to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Six local departments...
WJAC TV
Area school district initiates 'internal lockdown' in response to shooting in Monroe Twp.
Everett, PA (WJAC) — As authorities responded to the scene of an attempted homicide Monday morning in Monroe Township, where police found two juveniles with gunshot wounds, officials with the Everett Area School District say they were working to keep their students and staff safe. District Superintendent David Burkett...
WJAC TV
The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy holds grand opening for new STEM program
The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy held a grand opening on Tuesday of their CODE 4 STEM Academy program. The program is an academic enrichment program that partners with The university of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and will serve 100 elementary and 50 middle school students. UPJ students will act as STEM mentors and introduce kids to science, technology, engineering and math.
WJAC TV
Altoona man dead after being hit by tractor trailer on I-99, state police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say a man is dead after being hit by a tractor trailer Tuesday morning on Interstate 99. Troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township. The tractor trailer was driving north when it hit a 72-year-old Altoona man...
WJAC TV
Coroner investigating death of Westmoreland Co. man at Acosta mine
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank confirmed to 6 News Tuesday that his office is investigating the death of a Westmoreland County man who was found unresponsive over the weekend at the Acosta Deep Mine. The mining company Corsa Coal announced Monday in a news...
WJAC TV
'You won't have to worry about him again:' 8 charged in kidnapping of man later found dead
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say seven adults and one juvenile are facing charges of kidnapping and/or conspiracy in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa, who police say was found dead over the weekend in Brush Valley Township. Troopers say Garreffa was...
WJAC TV
Portage Lick or Treat event raises money for Cambria County Humane Society
The 2nd annual Lick or Treat event sponsored by Portage Chevrolet took place in Portage today. Over a hundred dogs showed up at the Crichton McCormick Park donned in costumes alongside their owners to enjoy a day of spooky treats and canine fun. There were 15 sponsors at the event...
WJAC TV
Troopers: Missing Dilltown man was kidnapped & killed, found days later in Indiana Co.
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Indiana County say a Dilltown man who was reported missing last week was found over the weekend and his death has been ruled a homicide. Troopers say the body of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was found early Saturday morning in a remote,...
WJAC TV
PSP: Two juveniles shot, injured, suspect dead following attempted homicide in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police are providing new details about what led to two juveniles being shot and injured early Monday morning in Bedford County. Authorities say troopers were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to a home along the 1400 block of Rock Hill Church Road in Monroe Township for a report of an attempted homicide.
WJAC TV
2022 Scholar Athlete: Bishop McCort's Johnny Golden & Westmont's Morgan Faight
Week ten's 2022 Scholar Athlete nominees include Bishop McCort's Johnny Golden and Westmont's Morgan Faight. They’ll have a chance to win $5,000 in tuition towards their chosen school provided by Memorial Highway Chevrolet.
