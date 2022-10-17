ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Johnstown Halloween parade is back for another spooky night

The annual Johnstown Halloween parade took place this evening. Several community groups from the area came together to organize this year's parade. Which started at Sargent's Stadium at the point and traveled down Main street. Thousands of people showed up to see over 70 parade units go by while playing...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Fire at Somerset County home under investigation

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Investigators are looking into what started a fire at a home in Somerset County. Crews arrived on the scene in the 6500 block of Somerset Pike in Jenner Township around 5:20 p.m. Sunday to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Six local departments...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy holds grand opening for new STEM program

The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy held a grand opening on Tuesday of their CODE 4 STEM Academy program. The program is an academic enrichment program that partners with The university of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and will serve 100 elementary and 50 middle school students. UPJ students will act as STEM mentors and introduce kids to science, technology, engineering and math.
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy