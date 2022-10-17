Notre Dame Religious Liberty Clinic contests expansive interpretation of state-action doctrine that threatens religious organizations

Valerie Hickey, a 2000 graduate of the International Peace Studies Master’s program at the University of Notre Dame, has been selected to receive the Kroc Institute’s 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award. Hickey serves as a Global Director for Environment, Natural Resources and the Blue Economy at the World Bank. Throughout her career, she has been focusing on sustainable ways to reduce poverty across the globe by using natural capital.

