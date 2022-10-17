Read full article on original website
Test Scores Dropped in DC, Maryland, Virginia Since COVID-19 Struck, Following U.S. Trend
The nation’s report card detailed how academic test scores across the U.S. plummeted since the pandemic began, and students in the D.C. area were not spared. Every single state saw math or reading scores decline in the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the Associated Press reported.
Car Slams Into DC Building, Destroying 2 Apartments
Some D.C. residents were forced out their homes after a car slammed into their apartment building late Sunday night. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said the vehicle went through the wall of one apartment in the 4500 block of Clermont Drive NE, in the Fort Totten area. The car briefly caught fire.
‘Give the Community What I Didn't Have': DC Officers Strive to Bond With Latino Residents
Working under the motto "Living without serving is not living," D.C. police officers Livio Rodríguez and José A. González are working to strengthen the bonds between authorities and the Latino community. "It's extremely important to me because I'm Latino myself; I'm from the Dominican Republic. Growing up...
DC's Leaders Debate Impact of Proposed Criminal Code Changes
Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser, top law enforcement officials and the D.C. Council met Tuesday to talk about proposed changes to the criminal code. District leaders recently began overhauling D.C.’s criminal code which has not been updated in over 100 years. During the meeting, Bowser and the D.C. Council discussed the proposed changes and the impact they would have on the criminal justice system.
Most DC Teachers Dissatisfied With Job, Union Survey Says
The Washington Teachers' Union (WTU) released a survey Tuesday that said four out of five of its members are not satisfied with their jobs. WTU represents 4,300 public school teachers in the District and surveyed 629 members in September. The survey comes as the union's new contract negotiations have stalled with D.C. Public Schools, according to a WTU release.
