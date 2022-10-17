ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car Slams Into DC Building, Destroying 2 Apartments

Some D.C. residents were forced out their homes after a car slammed into their apartment building late Sunday night. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said the vehicle went through the wall of one apartment in the 4500 block of Clermont Drive NE, in the Fort Totten area. The car briefly caught fire.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC's Leaders Debate Impact of Proposed Criminal Code Changes

Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser, top law enforcement officials and the D.C. Council met Tuesday to talk about proposed changes to the criminal code. District leaders recently began overhauling D.C.’s criminal code which has not been updated in over 100 years. During the meeting, Bowser and the D.C. Council discussed the proposed changes and the impact they would have on the criminal justice system.
WASHINGTON, DC
Most DC Teachers Dissatisfied With Job, Union Survey Says

The Washington Teachers' Union (WTU) released a survey Tuesday that said four out of five of its members are not satisfied with their jobs. WTU represents 4,300 public school teachers in the District and surveyed 629 members in September. The survey comes as the union's new contract negotiations have stalled with D.C. Public Schools, according to a WTU release.
WASHINGTON STATE

