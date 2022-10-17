Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser, top law enforcement officials and the D.C. Council met Tuesday to talk about proposed changes to the criminal code. District leaders recently began overhauling D.C.’s criminal code which has not been updated in over 100 years. During the meeting, Bowser and the D.C. Council discussed the proposed changes and the impact they would have on the criminal justice system.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 18 HOURS AGO