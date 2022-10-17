ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

Alaturco opening Tuesday in Ballston Spa

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZlzd_0icctxaL00

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A new Alaturco restaurant will be opening on 142 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa on Tuesday. The grand opening will be at 11 a.m. and will be closing at 10 p.m.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The menu features a halal gyro platter, shepherd’s salad, lamb gyro sandwich, baklava, tabouli, hummus, among many other options. The restaurant will be located where the old Vinny’s Mini Hot Dogs used to be.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

CDTA hosting annual ‘Pink Bus Pull’ Friday

The Capital District Transportation Authority will be hosting their sixth annual Pink Bus Pull on Friday. The event aims to raise awareness and money in the fight to end breast cancer, as well as support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Job fairs back in action in Glens Falls

The community room in the basement of Crandall Public Library acts as a hub for many things. At times, it's used for library and city events. At others, it becomes a home for events like the Adirondack Film Festival. On Thursday morning, it was a place for those looking for work.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Florist ‘Petals it Forward’ in Glens Falls

If you were in downtown Glens Falls this morning, you may have noticed two women outside a local florist-branded van, bearing flowers. This year, an annual tradition encompasses a somewhat smaller scale than in years past - but each flower, and each smile, still packs its own power.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s oldest building

Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy