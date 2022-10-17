Alaturco opening Tuesday in Ballston Spa
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A new Alaturco restaurant will be opening on 142 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa on Tuesday. The grand opening will be at 11 a.m. and will be closing at 10 p.m.
The menu features a halal gyro platter, shepherd's salad, lamb gyro sandwich, baklava, tabouli, hummus, among many other options. The restaurant will be located where the old Vinny's Mini Hot Dogs used to be.
