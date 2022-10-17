Criterion Adds ‘Adventures of Baron Munchausen,’ A New Lars Von Trier Trilogy Boxset & More For January 2023

Read full article on original website
‘This Is Sparklehorse’ Trailer: New Indie Rock Doc Features David Lynch, Members Of Grandaddy, Metric & More
They were never as big as they should have been— though folks like Radiohead, PJ Harvey, The Flaming Lips, Danger Mouse, and Tom Waits took them out on tour, or collaborated with them, or both— but in the late-’90s and the ’00s, Sparklehorse, the indie rock project by Mark Linkous was super beloved by many musicians who have gone on to be very famous. Sparklehorse was Linkous’ brainchild, his band with a revolving cast of musicians around him and had a sound that was achingly beautiful but also rocking and filled with super infectious pop melodies. Like Elliott Smith, who had a similar trajectory, in a just world, Sparklehorse would be a household name. “Sad beauty” is the way friend and collaborative David Lynch puts it.
‘Twisters’: Universal & Amblin Are On The Hunt For A Director For ‘The Revenant’ Writer’s ‘Twister’ Sequel
If you’re someone who grew up in the ‘90s, “Twister” probably holds a special place in your heart. This is the film that really started the modern influx of disaster films and features one of the best ensemble casts in a blockbuster ever (Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and even Todd Field). It’s fairly shocking that we never got a sequel, honestly. Well, it may be more than 25 years later, but it seems as if that sequel is finally coming to fruition with the title of “Twisters.”
‘There There’ Trailer: Jason Schwartzman, Lili Taylor & More Star In Andrew Bujalski’s Experimental Drama
Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen quite a few attempts at a “pandemic” movie. Not necessarily films that feature plagues, but just features produced during lockdown when people weren’t able to come together in large groups. This isolation has had major effects on mental health, but also on art and creativity, leading to some interesting experiments, such as “There There.”
Jeymes Samuel’s Bible-Era Pic’ Book Of Clarence’ Adds Omar Sy Alongside LaKeith Stanfield
Back in May, the trades announced that director Jeymes Samuel would be reuniting with his “The Harder They Fall” actor LaKeith Stanfield (“Uncut Gems”) for an original project titled “The Book Of Clarence” Written by Samuel, “Clarence” takes place in the bible-era, 29 AD. Some impressive cinematic influences for the period picture include “Ben Hur,” “The Ten Commandments,” and “The Greatest Story Ever Told.” A great starting point for sure, and the casting is coming together too.
‘A Man Called Otto’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Plays A Suicidal Crank In Upcoming Comedy-Drama From Marc Forster
Over his long career, Tom Hanks has established a rock-solid screen persona as an affectionate, good-natured father figure. The culmination of this squeaky-clean image was perhaps his Oscar-nominated performance as a TV host and legendary mensch Fred Rogers in 2019’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” But more recent films like “News of the World,” “Finch,” and especially this year’s “Elvis” have seen Hanks embrace darker, more emotionally ambiguous characters.
‘Echo 3’ Trailer: ‘The Hurt Locker’ Writer Mark Boal Returns With A New Apple TV+ Action Series
With credits like “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” it’s clear that writer Mark Boal knows how to craft an exciting military thriller. Considering that pedigree, you have every right to be excited about his new TV series, “Echo 3.”. As seen in...
Tilda Swinton Isn’t Going To Star In The ‘Parasite’ Series & Is Happy To Be A “Cheerleader”
Tilda Swinton is one of those actors who brings automatic respect to whatever she works on. It could be a commercial for toilet cleaner and people would still talk about the artistic merit. She’s just that good. So, whenever she drops out of a project, there’s always a bit of sadness, especially when the project is as anticipated as the HBO adaptation of “Parasite.”
‘The Peripheral’ Review: Prime Video Wants To Transport You To A Dull, Incoherent Future
Few recent sci-fi programs have premiered with the same fanfare and anticipation as Prime Video’s “The Peripheral,” dropping its first two episodes on the Amazon streamer on October 21st with a weekly rollout to follow. It’s got that Bezos money, the two main voices behind “Westworld,” and source material by the beloved William Gibson (it’s loosely based on his 2014 novel of the same name). And yet, almost from the very beginning, it’s a clunky disaster. The third season of “Westworld” was criticized for being a little hard to follow but it’s a straightforward narrative compared to this cluttered mess of a show, one that gives viewers almost no actual characters to care about and doesn’t have interesting enough ideas or style to make up for its hollowness. It’s a show that feels purposefully opaque as if being incoherent is a replacement for being smart.
‘Good Grief’: Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel & More Join Dan Levy’s Directorial Debut At Netflix
The truth is that Dan Levy has cemented his place in pop culture history thanks to his role in “Schitt’s Creek.” But that’s not stopping the actor-writer-producer from adding a new title to his repertoire— director. And he’s going to flex that new muscle for his feature film directorial debut, “Good Grief.”
‘Slow Horses’ Season 2 Trailer: Gary Oldman Returns To Lead His Misfit Agents In Apple TV+ Series
When “Slow Horses” debuted on Apple TV+, the series ended with a surprise— not only has the show been picked up for Season 2, but they already had filmed it. So, even though the first season only debuted back in April, the next batch of “Slow Horses” episodes will debut before the end of the year.
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Trailer: Elizabeth Debicki Stars As Princess Diana In The Bitter Prince Charles Divorce Years
It’s been a minute since “The Crown” season four, two years to be exact, which was almost an entire pandemic ago, but Peter Morgan’s acclaimed Netflix series finally returns in November. Season four was set between 1979 and 1990, is set during Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year run as prime minister, and also introduced Lady Diana Spencer into the series. The fifth season of “The Crown” is set entirely in the 1990s and, in doing so, ages up a lot of the characters who are now played by new actors.
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Trailer: Netflix’s Adaptation Of Famous WWI Novel With Daniel Brühl Premieres On October 28
Few war novels are as famous and widely read worldwide as Erich Maria Remarque‘s “All Quiet On The Western Front.” And that says a lot about the book’s staying power, as it was first published in 1929 about World War I, which ended over a century ago. Netflix hopes the novel’s universal appeal translates into a lot of views as “All Quiet On The Western Front” hits the streamer on October 28, fresh off its premiere at TIFF last month.
‘Terror Train’ Trailer: Tubi’s Reimagining Of 1980 Slasher Hits The Streamer On October 21
While not as famous as John Carpenter‘s slasher classic “Halloween,” 1980’s “Terror Train” cemented Jamie Lee Curtis‘ legacy as the definitive “final girl.” In the film, Curtis plays one of six friends who reckon with a killer out for revenge for a prank gone wrong years earlier on a train packed with rowdy college students. Alongside Curtis, the original movie also stars Ben Johnson and David Copperfield.
