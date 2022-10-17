Read full article on original website
18-year-old charged in connection to 2 shootings earlier this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a teenager in connection to two separate shootings earlier this year. An LMPD spokesperson said 18-year-old D’Andre Swain Jr. was arrested early Monday afternoon for his role in two July shootings, one in the Jacobs neighborhood and another in Old Louisville.
Carjacking escalated to a shooting on Poindexter Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while he was being carjacked in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive around 4:45 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene found a man...
'I still believe these are isolated incidents': Downtown leaders react after multiple violent attacks
Leaders at Louisville Downtown Partnership, the group tasked with elevating downtown, called the incidents isolated and said downtown is still safe. After separate violent attacks in downtown Louisville early Tuesday morning, leaders with the Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) are urging people not to abandon the area. "Any crime in downtown...
LMPD releases name of man charged for Fourth Street Live! stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers have arrested a man in connection to the stabbing which occurred at Fourth Street Live! early Tuesday morning. 37-year-old Sean Coats was charged with First-Degree Assault and Attempted Murder after he allegedly attacked two victims with a knife, according to a police document.
LMPD: Man charged for beating stranger with hammer near The Brown Hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries he sustained when he was attacked near the Brown Hotel early Tuesday morning. According to court documents, 40-year-old Andrew Hoke told Louisville Metro Police that he used the claw end of a claw hammer to beat the stranger on the sidewalk downtown around 1 a.m.
Louisville police need help finding PRP shooting suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Paradise Lane around 1 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a man...
4 charged after fight inside Louisville courtroom, police records show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were arrested Friday during a brawl that erupted in a Jefferson County courtroom. Arrest records said the incident happened during a hearing for Paul Wade, the man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alexis McCrary and 26-year-old Edward Smith in the Russell neighborhood on Sept. 10.
Old Louisville shooting leaves one man hospitalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Old Louisville on Monday night. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a...
LMPD: 2 juveniles in custody after police pursuit ends in crash on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles were taken into custody Monday after a pursuit ended with a crash on the Gene Snyder. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said it started just before 3 p.m. near Preston and Caldwell when an officer spotted a vehicle stolen in a carjacking. Police...
DOJ investigating funding fraud with Louisville ties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville properties were roped into what the Department of Justice says is the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme to date. Last month, the DOJ announced it is coming down on 47 defendants for allegedly stealing $250 million in COVID-relief funds meant for a federally-funded child nutrition program.
Gun discovered in backpack after fight between students at Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS officials are investigating after a fight between students led to the discovery of a gun. The incident happened at Seneca High School Tuesday morning, according to Principal Michael Guy. In a letter to parents, Guy said staff members had broken up a fight inside the...
Jury finds Louisville man guilty of girlfriend's 2020 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend and putting her body into a plastic storage container in the basement in 2020. William Sloss has been found guilty of murdering Amanda Berry, and has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and being a persistent felony offender.
New ordinance filed to ban NDA's amid allegations against Racing Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers-Armstrong is trying to make sure victims of sexual assault are heard. Chambers- Armstrong filed an ordinance Monday that would ban businesses and nonprofits contracted by the city from entering into nondisclosure agreements involving assault, sexual harassment and discrimination. "They let workplaces...
1 dead in Fern Creek shooting, LMPD confirms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Fern Creek. Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. after reports of the incidents. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
'I thought we lost him': Good Samaritans keep downtown Louisville stabbing victim alive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after midnight on Tuesday morning, people were leaving bars and restaurants on Fourth street when it happened. A man, holding his bleeding neck, approached a group of people and asked for help. The group was made up of out-of-towners in Louisville for the American Association...
'At all times, you're on alert': Businesses call for more security following trio of attacks in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a trio of violent attacks against people walking in downtown Louisville, some businesses in the area have acknowledged added challenges that come with safety concerns. Chef Shaq's Kitchen has been open on 5th Street since July 2022, and Chef Shaquan McDonald says being busy has...
Man gets 8-year prison term for shooting 2 Clark County judges
INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted of shooting two southern Indiana judges during a fight outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in 2019 was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison. A Marion County judge sentenced Brandon Kaiser to 16 years, with eight years to be served in prison followed...
Atlanta boy identified as child inside suitcase in rural Indiana, 2 charged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a months long investigation, Indiana State Police now know the identity of a young boy whose body was found inside a suitcase earlier this year in a rural area of southern Indiana. ISP has also charged two people, including the boy's mother for his death.
Indiana State Police to provide update on boy found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police will have soon an update regarding the little boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in a rural part of southern Indiana earlier this year. A department spokesperson said the agency will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m.
Southern Indiana father, grandmother arrested after 2-year-old allegedly found wandering alone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana father and grandmother have been charged after a two-year-old was found wandering alone in Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, 27-year-old Joel Toth of Madison and 49-year-old Melissa Toth of Petersburg, Illinois have been charged with neglect of a dependent. Police said...
