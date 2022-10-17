ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

18-year-old charged in connection to 2 shootings earlier this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a teenager in connection to two separate shootings earlier this year. An LMPD spokesperson said 18-year-old D’Andre Swain Jr. was arrested early Monday afternoon for his role in two July shootings, one in the Jacobs neighborhood and another in Old Louisville.
Carjacking escalated to a shooting on Poindexter Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while he was being carjacked in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive around 4:45 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene found a man...
LMPD releases name of man charged for Fourth Street Live! stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers have arrested a man in connection to the stabbing which occurred at Fourth Street Live! early Tuesday morning. 37-year-old Sean Coats was charged with First-Degree Assault and Attempted Murder after he allegedly attacked two victims with a knife, according to a police document.
LMPD: Man charged for beating stranger with hammer near The Brown Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries he sustained when he was attacked near the Brown Hotel early Tuesday morning. According to court documents, 40-year-old Andrew Hoke told Louisville Metro Police that he used the claw end of a claw hammer to beat the stranger on the sidewalk downtown around 1 a.m.
Louisville police need help finding PRP shooting suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Paradise Lane around 1 a.m., according to a press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a man...
Old Louisville shooting leaves one man hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Old Louisville on Monday night. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Ormsby Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the press release. Officers on the scene reportedly found a...
DOJ investigating funding fraud with Louisville ties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville properties were roped into what the Department of Justice says is the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme to date. Last month, the DOJ announced it is coming down on 47 defendants for allegedly stealing $250 million in COVID-relief funds meant for a federally-funded child nutrition program.
Jury finds Louisville man guilty of girlfriend's 2020 murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend and putting her body into a plastic storage container in the basement in 2020. William Sloss has been found guilty of murdering Amanda Berry, and has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and being a persistent felony offender.
New ordinance filed to ban NDA's amid allegations against Racing Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers-Armstrong is trying to make sure victims of sexual assault are heard. Chambers- Armstrong filed an ordinance Monday that would ban businesses and nonprofits contracted by the city from entering into nondisclosure agreements involving assault, sexual harassment and discrimination. "They let workplaces...
1 dead in Fern Creek shooting, LMPD confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Fern Creek. Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. after reports of the incidents. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
