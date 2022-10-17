Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
‘Ginormous Monsters' Reign at This Family-Fun OC Haunt
When we think of the scenes of Halloween, we might imagine critters that are both creepy and crawly or phantoms that are floaty and frightful. That has a different sort of thrill, one we don't encounter all that often as we visit haunted houses at our local parks, admire our neighbors' decorated houses, or enjoy trick-or-treating.
NBC Los Angeles
Empty Building in North Hollywood Partially Collapses as Firefighters Put Out Flames
A building in North Hollywood partially collapsed as firefighters battled an early morning fire for over an hour. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a call came in around 6:40 a.m. about a fire at a building in the 6200 block of North Canyon Boulevard. The building was vacant...
NBC Los Angeles
A Host of Halloween Week Events Will Haunt the Heart of Pasadena
Decades-old buildings, brick-lined alleyways that can seem a bit eerier at dusk, and rumors of long-ago Pasadenans who passed on... but never quite left?. The Crown City, with its vintage character and love of splashy spectacle — see the flowery spectacle that kicks off the new year each year — has become a favorite place for both phantom fans and fun-seeking families to spend time in the days leading up to Halloween, or on the holiday itself.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Dies Jumping From Huntington Beach Pier
A 44-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said Monday. The man, who was identified by Orange County Sheriff's Department authorities as Fenton Dee III of Norwalk, leapt off the pier Sunday evening with a 36-year-old woman, who was able to make it back to shore without injury, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for Huntington Beach.
NBC Los Angeles
Los Angeles District 13 Tenant Relief Applications Open
Tenants and owners residing in District 13 of Los Angeles will be able to apply, starting this Monday, for help paying rent. The registration process begins this Monday, October 24 and ends on November 4, at 11:59 p.m. The aid comes from a $3 million fund approved in early October...
NBC Los Angeles
‘He Was A Big-Hearted Kid': Community Remembers 16-Year-Old Killed in Horrific Accident
Community members held a vigil Sunday night for Magnus Joseph Robinson, the 16-year-old who was killed in a head on collision in Porter Ranch. “He was a very fun person. He was a very giving person, he was funny, always helping people, always a big-hearted kid and everybody is going to definitely miss him”, said Ivan Narvaez, Robinson’s uncle.
NBC Los Angeles
El Monte Police Chief Dies Due to Unexpected Health Issues, Department Announces
The El Monte Police Department announced Monday Police Chief Ben Lowry passed away due to health issues. Lowry was 45-years-old when he passed and the exact cause of his death was not specified by the department. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lowry family during this difficult time. We...
