Glendale, CA

NBC Los Angeles

‘Ginormous Monsters' Reign at This Family-Fun OC Haunt

When we think of the scenes of Halloween, we might imagine critters that are both creepy and crawly or phantoms that are floaty and frightful. That has a different sort of thrill, one we don't encounter all that often as we visit haunted houses at our local parks, admire our neighbors' decorated houses, or enjoy trick-or-treating.
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Host of Halloween Week Events Will Haunt the Heart of Pasadena

Decades-old buildings, brick-lined alleyways that can seem a bit eerier at dusk, and rumors of long-ago Pasadenans who passed on... but never quite left?. The Crown City, with its vintage character and love of splashy spectacle — see the flowery spectacle that kicks off the new year each year — has become a favorite place for both phantom fans and fun-seeking families to spend time in the days leading up to Halloween, or on the holiday itself.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Dies Jumping From Huntington Beach Pier

A 44-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said Monday. The man, who was identified by Orange County Sheriff's Department authorities as Fenton Dee III of Norwalk, leapt off the pier Sunday evening with a 36-year-old woman, who was able to make it back to shore without injury, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles District 13 Tenant Relief Applications Open

Tenants and owners residing in District 13 of Los Angeles will be able to apply, starting this Monday, for help paying rent. The registration process begins this Monday, October 24 and ends on November 4, at 11:59 p.m. The aid comes from a $3 million fund approved in early October...
LOS ANGELES, CA

