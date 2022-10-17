Read full article on original website
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Ex-Texas football WR pledge Jonah Wilson commits to Houston
Some notable news came about on the recruiting trail for Texas football this week. A former Texas commit in the 2023 recruiting class wound up pledging elsewhere on the morning of Oct. 20. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion saw the fast-rising and...
2nd HBCU Roundball Classic coming to Houston in December
A major basketball showcase, with goals bigger than hoops, is coming to Houston.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith on Going to Longhorns Game: 'Had a Blast'
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith watched the the Texas Longhorns defeat the Iowa State Cyclones in person on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Former Texans Coach John Perry Demoted From Offensive Coordinator Position at Sam Houston
When former Houston Texans assistant coach John Perry left after the 2020 season, he did so for a job in the collegiate ranks as an offensive assistant for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Following his stint with Rutgers, Perry moved to the FCS level where he would take the offensive coordinator...
cfisd.net
Cypress Ranch HS football standout receives All-American jersey
Cypress Ranch High School senior and defensive lineman Ashton Porter smiles as he puts on his Under Armor All-American jersey during the Cypress Ranch homecoming pep rally on Oct. 14. Porter joins a long list of CFISD football standouts to earn All-American accolades. (Photo by Tomilayo Akande, Cypress Ranch HS)
cw39.com
Rice University, U. of Houston ranked among top colleges in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two of the best colleges in the country are in Houston. The personal-finance website WalletHub just released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report in time for the Nov. 1 early college-application deadline. As college-bound seniors decide from the best schools within their states,...
Watch Alex Bregman’s massive Game 2 home run from all angles (Video)
The Houston Astros struck first in ALCS Game 2 with a massive three-run homer run in the third inning. The Houston Astros struck first in the American League Championship Series, taking Game 1 from the New York Yankees by the score of 4-2. One day later, they jumped out to an early lead in Game 2, thanks to star third baseman Alex Bregman.
Astros frustrate Yankees in Game 2: Best memes and tweets trolling New York
The Houston Astros continued to be a thorn in the side of the New York Yankees, as they took Game 2 of the ALCS and a 2-0 series lead. The Houston Astros took Game 1 of the American League Championship Series by defeating the New York Yankees 4-2. With one more game remaining at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the Astros looked to get a win to take a 2-0 series lead before heading to New York for the next three.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold around Houston
Winning, winning, winning, it's what the Houston Astros are doing and it's what two Texas Lottery players did over the weekend seeing some big cash headed to their wallets.
League City, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in League City. The Clear Springs High School football team will have a game with Clear Creek High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00. The Clear Creek High School football team will have a game with Clear Springs High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
realtynewsreport.com
Primo Fitness Leaves California: Heads to Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Primo Fitness, a supplier of gym equipment, is relocating its headquarters and its entire operation from California to Fresno, south of Houston. Primo Fitness acquired a 71,438-SF office/warehouse on 4.6 acres in Fresno in Fort Bend County at 701 Sycamore Road, near...
H-Town Highlights: Pics From Killa Kyleon’s ‘Mic Jordan’ Release Party
Guests showed up in full support of Kyleon and his new project vibing out in their freshest Jerseys and Jordans.
cw39.com
Check out these two Houston Italian eateries that are ranked best in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s getting closer to the holiday season and that means calories are being counted less and less (as they should be); for Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it’s time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas
Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
KHOU
Five Houston restaurants you should give a taste
HOUSTON — The Houston Chronicle recently released their list of Houston's Top 100 Restaurants. A group effort put together by the paper's entire food team, the list highlights the very best restaurants that Houston has to offer. Bao Ong, a Restaurant Columnist with the Houston Chronicle, joined Great Day...
Click2Houston.com
What is it Like to Sing the Anthem at Minute Maid Before an Astros Game
HOUSTON – What is it like to sing the anthem to a stadium of people?. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp caught up with international vocalist and co-founder of Jazz Houston, Belinda Munro, moments after soundcheck to find out what is it like to sing the anthem at Minute Maid before an Astros Game.
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong Re-Trial: AJ's former coach testifies AJ's mom was "more hard on him"
HOUSTON - One defense witness seemed to back up what prosecutors have been saying in the capital murder trial for Antonio Armstrong Jr., who is charged with murdering his parents back in 2016. Testimony is expected to wrap up tomorrow, but today Antonio Jr’s former football coach testified that AJ’s...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Are Coming This Weekend to Harold’s in the Heights
If you love informative articles like this one, click to support our quality local food journalism for as little as $3 a month! Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader-supported. On the heels of being named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America, Rapper and entrepreneur Bun...
FanSided
