Houston, TX

FanSided

Ex-Texas football WR pledge Jonah Wilson commits to Houston

Some notable news came about on the recruiting trail for Texas football this week. A former Texas commit in the 2023 recruiting class wound up pledging elsewhere on the morning of Oct. 20. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion saw the fast-rising and...
AUSTIN, TX
cfisd.net

Cypress Ranch HS football standout receives All-American jersey

Cypress Ranch High School senior and defensive lineman Ashton Porter smiles as he puts on his Under Armor All-American jersey during the Cypress Ranch homecoming pep rally on Oct. 14. Porter joins a long list of CFISD football standouts to earn All-American accolades. (Photo by Tomilayo Akande, Cypress Ranch HS)
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Rice University, U. of Houston ranked among top colleges in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two of the best colleges in the country are in Houston. The personal-finance website WalletHub just released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report in time for the Nov. 1 early college-application deadline. As college-bound seniors decide from the best schools within their states,...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Watch Alex Bregman’s massive Game 2 home run from all angles (Video)

The Houston Astros struck first in ALCS Game 2 with a massive three-run homer run in the third inning. The Houston Astros struck first in the American League Championship Series, taking Game 1 from the New York Yankees by the score of 4-2. One day later, they jumped out to an early lead in Game 2, thanks to star third baseman Alex Bregman.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Astros frustrate Yankees in Game 2: Best memes and tweets trolling New York

The Houston Astros continued to be a thorn in the side of the New York Yankees, as they took Game 2 of the ALCS and a 2-0 series lead. The Houston Astros took Game 1 of the American League Championship Series by defeating the New York Yankees 4-2. With one more game remaining at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the Astros looked to get a win to take a 2-0 series lead before heading to New York for the next three.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
realtynewsreport.com

Primo Fitness Leaves California: Heads to Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Primo Fitness, a supplier of gym equipment, is relocating its headquarters and its entire operation from California to Fresno, south of Houston. Primo Fitness acquired a 71,438-SF office/warehouse on 4.6 acres in Fresno in Fort Bend County at 701 Sycamore Road, near...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas

Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Five Houston restaurants you should give a taste

HOUSTON — The Houston Chronicle recently released their list of Houston's Top 100 Restaurants. A group effort put together by the paper's entire food team, the list highlights the very best restaurants that Houston has to offer. Bao Ong, a Restaurant Columnist with the Houston Chronicle, joined Great Day...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

What is it Like to Sing the Anthem at Minute Maid Before an Astros Game

HOUSTON – What is it like to sing the anthem to a stadium of people?. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp caught up with international vocalist and co-founder of Jazz Houston, Belinda Munro, moments after soundcheck to find out what is it like to sing the anthem at Minute Maid before an Astros Game.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Are Coming This Weekend to Harold’s in the Heights

If you love informative articles like this one, click to support our quality local food journalism for as little as $3 a month! Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader-supported. On the heels of being named “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America, Rapper and entrepreneur Bun...
HOUSTON, TX
