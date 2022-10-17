Read full article on original website
WJLA
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fairfax County, suffers life-threatening injuries: police
LORTON, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Fairfax County Tuesday, police said. The crash took place near Lee Masey Drive & Lorton Station Boulevard in Lorton. The driver remained on the scene following the crash, police said.
WJLA
Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man has died after he was struck early Wednesday morning by a vehicle that left the scene following the collision, according to Prince George's County police. At approximately 2 a.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Greenbelt Road for a collision...
WJLA
24-year-old man arrested for 'senseless' Woodbridge shooting that left 4 dead: Police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — One person has been arrested and charged after four people were found shot to death inside a Woodbridge, Va. home on Monday, according to Prince William County police. "This is horrific. Every adjective you can use to describe a tragedy, you can use to describe...
WJLA
Caregiver for man found walking on I-495 in Prince George's Co. located: Police
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Dept. (PGPD) located a man walking southbound on I-495 near the College Park exit Wednesday night and asked the public to help identify him and get him home safely. In a turn of good news, PGPD said around 11...
WJLA
2 dead after triple shooting outside SE DC apartment building, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two 19-year-old men are dead after a triple shooting outside of a southeast Washington, D.C. apartment building on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Police identified the victims Tuesday as Reginald Cooper, 19, and Davonte Berkley, 19, both of District Heights, Md. The incident...
WJLA
14-year-old DC girl arrested, charged with kidnapping baby boy in stolen car
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a car was stolen with a baby inside in Southeast D.C. Monday evening, DC Police arrested a 14-year-old girl and charged her with unarmed kidnapping and auto theft. At about 5:50 p.m. Monday a suspect got into an unattended vehicle in the 3200 block of...
WJLA
2-year-old boy found unconscious on Southwest DC sidewalk dies: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 2-year-old boy police say was found unconscious on a sidewalk in Southwest D.C. Thursday has died, the Metropolitan Police Department told 7News Tuesday. According to a police report, the toddler may have been physically abused. At this time, the identity of the child has not...
WJLA
SEE IT: MPD looking for man they say stole wire, other items from DC construction site
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for help identifying a man they say stole copper and bronze wire, along with other items, from a D.C. construction site. MPD said that on Sunday, October 2, around 2:47 p.m., a man entered a construction site in...
WJLA
Silver Spring man arrested, charged with 8 robberies using handgun with green laser
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old Silver Spring man has been arrested and charged with eight armed robberies in Montgomery County over the past two months. In the eight robberies beginning on August 10, victims reported they had been robbed by a man armed with a handgun equipped with a green laser, Montgomery County Police said.
WJLA
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on Metrobus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman who was attacked and pushed off a Metrobus on Monday is sharing her story with 7News. 7News' Kellye Lynn spoke to Kyla Thurston at her apartment about the encounter with the group of teenagers. She told us what D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metro officials are saying about the incident.
WJLA
Metro submits revised return to service plan for derailed 7000-series train cars
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Thursday that Metro has submitted a revised return to service plan for its 7000-series trains. This comes after a plan was just rejected on Monday. Metro says it's ready to open up the next phase of the Silver Line...
WJLA
'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
WJLA
1 of 4 shot to death in Woodbridge home worked at local elementary school
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One of the four people shot to death in a Woodbridge home on Monday was an employee of Enterprise Elementary School. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call Monday at 4:32 p.m. for a report that someone had shot into the residence in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court. Officers found two men and two women dead from gunshot wounds.
WJLA
SEE IT: Camera catches man burglarizing luxury Georgetown clothing store
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are looking for a man caught on security camera burglarizing a luxury clothing store in Georgetown early Wednesday morning. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and a witness, the man smashed through the glass of Amina Rubinacci, an Italian clothing store, around 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday, then took a number of items before taking off.
WJLA
'A great boom': Economic impact of Metro's Silver Line extension in Loudoun Co.
WASHINGTON (7News) — WMATA said this week more trains are needed to open the Silver Line extension to Dulles Airport by Thanksgiving as commuters look for a more convenient way to get to Dulles Airport. The announcement has businesses in Loudoun County looking forward to extra visitors, but also...
WJLA
Trial begins for 2 former DC officers charged in connection to 2020 murder of Karon Hylton
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two former Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers charged in the 2020 murder of Karon Hylton appeared in court Wednesday for the beginning of their trial. The 20-year-old died on Oct. 25, 2020, two days after he collided with a car while riding a moped in D.C....
WJLA
Va. Dept. of Elections sends wrong voting location to thousands in Fairfax, Prince William
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Elections said Thursday that it sent the wrong voting location information to thousands of residents in Fairfax County and Prince William County. Voter notices sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico, and Vienna contained...
WJLA
Washington International Horse Show is coming to Prince George's County, Md.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — The 64th annual Washington International Horse Show is set to begin in Prince George's County, Md. next week after a two-year hiatus. Events will start on Oct. 24 and go through Oct. 30 at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Md. The Washington...
WJLA
2 Fairfax County mothers start trade school for adults with disabilities
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A program in Fairfax County is helping young adults with developmental disabilities gain new skills for the workforce. Naina Chernoff and Hope Hohmann, founders of Inclusive Pathways to Success (IPS), started the trade school program for differently-abled students. Students like Joey Beeman are excited...
WJLA
'Rainwater entered the tanks': 7-Eleven reveals issues with 'tainted gas' at Sterling shop
STERLING, Va. (7News) — After 7News first reported multiple people coming forward with expensive repairs to their cars due to excess water in their tanks after pumping at a 7-Eleven gas station in Sterling, Va., the company reveals rainwater entered the store's gas tanks. Multiple people came forward to...
