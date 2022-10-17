ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

2 dead after triple shooting outside SE DC apartment building, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Two 19-year-old men are dead after a triple shooting outside of a southeast Washington, D.C. apartment building on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Police identified the victims Tuesday as Reginald Cooper, 19, and Davonte Berkley, 19, both of District Heights, Md. The incident...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

2-year-old boy found unconscious on Southwest DC sidewalk dies: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 2-year-old boy police say was found unconscious on a sidewalk in Southwest D.C. Thursday has died, the Metropolitan Police Department told 7News Tuesday. According to a police report, the toddler may have been physically abused. At this time, the identity of the child has not...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

1 of 4 shot to death in Woodbridge home worked at local elementary school

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One of the four people shot to death in a Woodbridge home on Monday was an employee of Enterprise Elementary School. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call Monday at 4:32 p.m. for a report that someone had shot into the residence in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court. Officers found two men and two women dead from gunshot wounds.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: Camera catches man burglarizing luxury Georgetown clothing store

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are looking for a man caught on security camera burglarizing a luxury clothing store in Georgetown early Wednesday morning. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and a witness, the man smashed through the glass of Amina Rubinacci, an Italian clothing store, around 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday, then took a number of items before taking off.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

2 Fairfax County mothers start trade school for adults with disabilities

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A program in Fairfax County is helping young adults with developmental disabilities gain new skills for the workforce. Naina Chernoff and Hope Hohmann, founders of Inclusive Pathways to Success (IPS), started the trade school program for differently-abled students. Students like Joey Beeman are excited...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

