Reilly Hamer
3d ago
Just an aside, but related to the story: Sometimes I wonder why a certain city, object, etc. is given its name. So I Googled "Why is a police dog called a 'K-9'?"A major "DUH" moment was the result. 'K-9' is an abbreviation for 'CANINE'. Well, now I know...
villages-news.com
Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
cw34.com
Police arrest 2 men for DUI: one with an open beer, another with his car deep in ditch
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police officers on patrol announced they arrested two people who'd been drinking over the legal limit. First, on Crosstown Parkway, they stopped the driver of a black Infiniti for going 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. They said when they...
villages-news.com
57-year-old woman in SUV arrested with marijuana in construction zone
A 57-year-old Wildwood woman in a sport utility vehicle was arrested with marijuana after she was found in a closed construction zone. Susan Renee Crenshaw was spotted in a silver Toyota Highlander at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the construction zone in the area of State Road 44 and County Road 229, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The report noted the roadway is closed for construction and clearly marked at both entrances.
2 arrested after 20 kilos of cocaine, cash found in Baldwin Park apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal agents have confiscated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine in Orlando. The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested two people on Tuesday and took in 20 kilograms of cocaine. The drugs were found inside an apartment in the Baldwin Park neighborhood. The DEA said it...
villages-news.com
Habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles nabbed near Oakland Hills
A habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles tucked in the door pocket of his vehicle was nabbed near Oakland Hills. Jeremy Michael Saunders Jr., 27, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white 2003 Hyundai with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over near the Oakland Hills development on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Arraignment set for Villager arrested in hate crime involving shopping cart
An arraignment date has been set for a Villager arrested in a hate crime involving a shopping cart. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 13 after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
WCJB
Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
villages-news.com
Sumter County man headed to federal prison after caught with firearms and pipe bombs
Senior United States District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced 35-year-old James Clay Bexley of Center Hill to three years in federal prison for possessing unregistered destructive devices and firearm silencers and for possessing firearms in violation of a domestic violence injunction. Bexley had pleaded guilty on July 28. Bexley...
villages-news.com
Sumter County man charged in shooting death of teen son
A Sumter County man has been charged in the shooting death of his teen son. Lindsay Ray McGeorge, 51, is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter in the death of his son, 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded...
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested on DUI charge at east campus of The Villages hospital
A Summerfield man was arrested on a drunk driving charge at the east campus of UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Jesse Ray Nuzum, 32, was driving a black 2020 Ford F-150 pickup at 11:14 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when his vehicle was spotted swerving and unable to maintain its lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man arrested for murdering another inmate at county jail
Editor's Note: This story was clarified to state Gerald Raymond Dietrich Jr. was hospitalized Sept. 8, pronounced brain dead Sept. 9, and taken off life support Sept. 10. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested an Inverness man for allegedly murdering another inmate at the county jail.
Former corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot medical marijuana security guard
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Lake County corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot a security guard is out of jail Wednesday morning. Eustis police arrested Michael Shapiro last week. Eyewitnesses told officers that Shapiro got irritated while waiting for an order at a medical marijuana facility on...
villages-news.com
‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot
“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
WCJB
Deadly shooting at Ocala motel left man dead and another injured
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers said they received a call from hospital security at 5:18 p.m. stating two victims came in with gun shot wounds. Officers were told the shooting took place at the Ocala Super 8 Motel on 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd. Ortiz Phillips Samuel Jr.,...
WCJB
Shooting in Ocala left one person dead and one in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Ocala on Tuesday. At 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, the shooting happened in a car in a Super 8 Motel parking lot at 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd, according to the Ocala Police Department.
villages-news.com
Mom wanted on delinquency warrant arrested when she knew she should ‘not be driving’
A mother who was wanted on a delinquency warrant was arrested when she admitted she knew she should “not be driving.”. Mariah Cheyenne Ryle-Nava, 27, of Tavares, was at the wheel of a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she crossed the center line several times, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She was also driving 15 miles per hour under the 45 mph speed limit.
850wftl.com
70-year-old Florida woman arrested for stealing TVs from Walmart
(PORT ST. LUCIE, FL)– Port St. Lucie police have arrested a 70-year-old woman who, along with another woman, reportedly stole two TVs from a Walmart. The incident was said to have occurred at the store on SW Gatlin Boulevard on Aug. 23rd. Officials say Alberta Clem of Flagler Beach...
Traffic stop in Port St. Lucie leads to arrest, recovery of stolen gun
A traffic stop in Port St. Lucie led to the arrest of a suspect who police say was carrying a stolen concealed firearm and marijuana.
