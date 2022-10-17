Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Top 10 Most Affordable Sport Bikes
There was a time when motorcycles were an affordable transportation alternative. These days, not so much. Bikes on the market can cost as much as a car. The bigger the engine and the more technology a bike has, the more expensive it becomes. All is not lost if you don’t have 20, 30, or 40 thousand to spend on a bike. There are some great affordable bikes that you can buy for less than $10,000. They may not have the biggest engines and might not be the fastest bikes on the road. However, they are still fun and get you where you need to go.
The World's Biggest SUV Is A Beast
The United Arab Emirates is a nation not known for automotive understatement. In a country that reps everything from Zarooq's 518-horsepower Sandracer luxury dune buggy to what may be the first road-legal solar-powered car (via Khaleej Times), serious car collectors in the UAE have to work hard to turn heads. Even Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Rainbow Sheikh who picked up his nickname because he owns a Mercedes S-Class for every color in the spectrum, has to go quite a ways to stand out.
This New Electric Hydrofoiling ‘Bike’ Lets You Glide Above the Water
Biking on land is cool and all, but have you ever tried cycling on the open ocean? Manta5’s latest model promises to get you on the water faster and stay there longer. In 2017, the New Zealand-based company introduced the first hydrofoil eBike to the world. Now, Manta5 has just announced a second-generation model, the Hydrofoiler SL3, and it comes with a slew of new features that appeal to both novice and advanced riders. Similar to the original XE-1, all it takes to ride a hydrofoiler is the ability to bike and swim. However, with the improved SL3, it’ll take minutes instead of hours to master...
Good News Network
Mini Wind Turbines For Rooftops: ‘Up to 50% More Power’ and No Spinning Blades’
A company has shrunk the wind turbine from being as tall as the Statue of Liberty to a 10-foot bladeless box that provides more power than 15 solar panels. They are designed for small-scale, commercial use, as they’re noise free, and incapable of killing birds. Because they sit on the edge of roofs, they pair well with solar panels. If a building also has batteries to store the energy, it could be near to total self-sufficiency.
insideevs.com
Ibis Cycles Enters Electric Mountain Bike Segment With New Oso
Most top-tier bike manufacturers pour millions of dollars into intensive research and development to ensure that their loyal patrons get only the best the cycling world has to offer. In today’s hyper fast-paced world with a seemingly endless supply of disposable goods, this is where meticulously and painstakingly developed products shine the brightest. This is equally true in the world of electric bicycles, more particularly, with for-sport e-MTBs.
makeuseof.com
5 Reasons to Buy an E-Bike Over a Regular Bicycle
E-bikes are taking over the biking scene and with good reason. There are many reasons to consider buying an e-bike, especially if your daily commute takes place in a city with great bike infrastructure. Replacing your car with a bicycle can be a great way to reduce your environmental impact, and replacing it with an e-bike is even more convenient. Riding an e-bike brings many advantages over a traditional bike, especially when it comes to practicality.
The 1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 Was The Best Version Of The Worst Corvette
Corvette launches have always been the subject of much fanfare. The current-generation Corvette, the mid-engine eighth generation C8, took the automotive world by storm: It looked like a supercar, and the C8's 6.2L V8 ensured it performed like one. However, the fourth generation C4 'Vette was not as lucky. Debuting in 1984, advertisements from the time claimed that it was "the most advanced production car on the planet." The car certainly looked the part. Designers took every swoopy line from the previous generation and replaced it with a harsh angle.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists
You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. The vehicle that will take home the Golden Calipers this year will be revealed on Thursday, October 20.
2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante First Drive: Dirt Drifting In The Gnarlier Super SUV
Fiercer, stiffer, and even more expensive, the Urus Performante might not be your first pick for a rally course, but this super SUV loves going sideways.
techunwrapped.com
The silence of SSDs is over, they will make as much noise as a hard drive
The storage market has been dominated by SSDs, displacing HDDs. Although they offer great advantages, the problem of the temperature of the SSDs begins to be a quite important problem. So much so, that it has already been seen first PCIe 5.0 SSD with fan and it’s bad news.
MotorTrend Magazine
Brembo Sensify: Meet the Next Big Thing in Automotive Braking
Brakes haven't evolved much since four-wheel electronic antilock became mainstream, but I think I just experienced the next leap in braking tech: Brembo Sensify. With today's ABS, when you step on the pedal, pressure is distributed evenly to all four wheels, either directly or by wire via an external pressure source and often with a front/rear proportioning valve. Then, if traction is lost at one or more of the tires, a valve on a central hydraulic controller relieves some pressure to the slipping wheel(s) to regain traction. But today's best hydraulic valves can only open and close in roughly 20-millisecond increments, relieving about 5 bar (73 psi) of brake pressure each time. Drivers feel pulsations, as does the chassis. Both are happier without them, and Sensify eliminates them.
The Unfortunate Mazda 6 Design That Attracted Spiders
Maintaining a used car can come with some challenges, including body rust, brake issues, and armies of spiders, apparently. In 2011 and then again in 2014, Mazda North America issued two recalls for its 2009 to 2012 model year Mazda 6 vehicles due to a design choice that left the cars vulnerable to spiders. This issue led to some fuel tanks cracking from pressure, an attempt to block the spiders using a spring, and the frustrating discovery that the spiders were evading the initial solution.
LaFerrari Or 288GTO: SlashGear Survey Reveals Which Ferrari Model The Most Car Lovers Wish They Could Own
When it comes to supercars, Ferrari is one of the first brands many people think of. The automaker's vehicles are super fast with more powerful engines than most cars on the road — in fact, the founder of Ferrari, who also spurred the creation of Lamborghini, was an engineer who made supercars so he could win races. More than half a century since it was founded, Ferrari is still vibrant in motorsports and it's one the few manufacturers that make F1 engines — along with Renault, Honda, and Mercedes (via Racing News 365).
Cadillac Celestiq First Look: A Super-Luxury $300k Electric Car Built Just For You
The Cadillac Celestiq is made to be the pinnacle of luxury in a bespoke $300k electric vehicle, the likes of which is exclusive to an extreme degree.
New Hyundai Azera Is A Stunning Sedan America Can't Have
Within Korea, the Hyundai Azera was called the "Grandeur." While the Genesis brand has been spun off into its own full-fledged brand, Grandeur sedans have always been Hyundai's pride and joy, high-end flagship. The Azera left America's shores in 2017. Genesis quickly took its place for anyone wanting a luxury car from Hyundai.
Why America Banned The TVR Tuscan
The United States imports a whole lot of cars. Per World's Top Exports, the U.S. is far and away the most prolific buyer of foreign cars, and foreign models have been the most popular cars in the country since 2000. With imported cars playing such an important role in the American market, it can come as a surprise when a model is banned from sale in the United States.
