Charlottesville, VA

UVA Women's Basketball Commit Kymora Johnson Now a Five-Star on ESPN

 3 days ago

Johnson is now the No. 24 overall recruit in ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings for the class of 2023

A few weeks still remain until Amaka Agugua-Hamilton makes her official debut as head coach of the Virginia women's basketball program. Yet, in just a few months on the job, she has already led a remarkable turnaround for a program that had won just five total games in the last two seasons. Coach Mox has revitalized the UVA women's basketball program with several big-time victories on the recruiting trail this summer, including securing the commitment of a player who is now a five-star recruit.

ESPN updated its HoopGurlz recruiting rankings this week and UVA commit Kymora Johnson is now a five-star recruit and the No. 24 overall player in the nation in the class of 2023. Johnson, who announced her commitment to Virginia on September 12th, was previously rated a four-star prospect and the No. 30 overall recruit in the class of 2023 according to ESPN. A star guard from St. Anne's-Belfield in Charlottesville, Johnson had offers from roughly 50 programs, but decided to stay at home and commit to the Cavaliers.

After averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 4.5 steals per game as a junior last season and leading St. Anne's-Belfield to the state championship game, Johnson was named the Virginia Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Johnson is not the only Virginia native to commit to the Cavaliers out of the class of 2023 this summer. Louisa Country standout and four-star recruit Olivia McGhee chose UVA over Kentucky and Virginia Tech back in July. McGhee, who is the No. 45 overall prospect in the class of 2023 per ESPN, will play her senior season of high school basketball at IMG Academy in Florida.

Kymora Johnson and Olivia McGhee will join a UVA roster in 2023-2024 that will include former Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year and McDonald's All-American Sam Brunelle (Ruckersville, VA), who transferred to UVA from Notre Dame this offseason, and former Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year and McDonald's All-American Mir McLean, who transferred to Virginia from UConn back in January.

The future of the UVA women's basketball program is very, very bright.

