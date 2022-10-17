Tuscaloosa area high school football schedule for Week 9
Nine weeks have passed in the Alabama high school football season and region races are down to their last two weeks.
The top four finishers in each region qualify for the AHSAA playoffs. The first round of the AHSAA playoffs is Nov. 4. The Super 7 state championships are in Auburn Nov. 30-Dec. 2.
Here's the Week 9 schedule for the entire Tuscaloosa area.
Friday
- American Christian at Montevallo
- Aliceville at Greene County
- Bibb County at Holt
- Brilliant at Berry
- Northridge at Brookwood
- Central at Hueytown
- Greenville at Demopolis
- Fayette County at Midfield
LOCAL FB RANKINGS:Week 9 Tuscaloosa-area high school football rankings: State contender makes first appearance
PLAYOFFS RACE:Alabama high school football playoffs races: Breaking down paths for Tuscaloosa area teams
AHSAA FB PLAYOFFS:Alabama high school football playoffs: Explaining seeding tiebreakers, host teams
- Greensboro at Trinity Presbyterian
- Hillcrest at McAdory
- Holy Spirit at Sumiton Christian
- Marion County at Hubbertville
- Lamar County at Winston County
- Linden at A.L. Johnson
- Northridge at Brookwood
- Northside at Hamilton
- Springwood at North River Christian
- Paul W. Bryant at Bessemer City
- Pickens Academy at Banks Academy
- Southern Academy at Coosa Valley Christian
- Lynn at South Lamar
- Sumter Central at Prattville Christian
- Tuscaloosa Academy at Cold Springs
- Tuscaloosa County at Vestavia Hills
- Dallas County at West Blocton
WEST BLOCTON:How West Blocton overcame injuries behind freshman QB to clinch playoffs spot
- Oakman at Winfield
- University Charter at Marengo
Comments / 0